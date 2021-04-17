News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 17, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 17, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 17, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

8 new cases, including one in long-term care, April 17 

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 numbers for Saturday.

By

Today is the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 deaths at Northwood, which is why we published Stephanie Nolen's outstanding, heartbreaking investigation "What happened at Northwood?" this week. Unfortunately, that story isn't the only reminder of the risks of C19 in nursing homes: The province is reporting a new case today in "a staff member at Glasgow Hall, a long-term care home in Dartmouth," according to the daily C19 update.

Related What happened at Northwood?: How Nova Scotia failed its most vulnerable.
an exclusive coast investigation
What happened at Northwood?
How Nova Scotia failed its most vulnerable.
an exclusive coast investigation
By Stephanie Nolen
COVID-19
Related Premier faces renewed calls for Northwood inquiry: After Coast investigation, Rankin’s asked in legislature about long-term care outbreak.
“Has the premier read the article?” MEGHAN TANSEY WHITTON
Premier faces renewed calls for Northwood inquiry
After Coast investigation, Rankin’s asked in legislature about long-term care outbreak.
By Alec Martin
COVID-19

"Most residents of this facility have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine," the update says. "As a precaution, residents are being isolated and cared for in their rooms and all residents and staff are being tested."

Both Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin and chief medical officer of health Robert Strang address this case in the update.

“Our priority during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to protect our most vulnerable Nova Scotians,” says Rankin. “News of a case in a long-term care home is very troubling. Public health and the impacted facility are working quickly to make sure this is contained. While the vaccine rollout to all our long-term care facilities is almost complete, this is another reminder that COVID-19 is still here and we all need to be vigilant.”

Related Remembering Northwood’s COVID-19 dead: The outbreak claimed dozens, including a card shark, a restaurateur and a woman who loved to dance at the Legion.
Clockwise from top left: Patricia West (left), Ronald O'Dor, Gena Hemsworth (left), Paul Sullivan (right), Derrick Carvery, Thelma Coward-Ince, Mamie Francis, Gerald Jackson and Evelina Upshaw.
Remembering Northwood’s COVID-19 dead
The outbreak claimed dozens, including a card shark, a restaurateur and a woman who loved to dance at the Legion.
By Stephanie Nolen
COVID-19
Related COVID-19 and long-term care in Nova Scotia: the timeline: How the province’s pandemic response lagged behind other parts of the country.
COVID-19 and long-term care in Nova Scotia: the timeline
How the province’s pandemic response lagged behind other parts of the country.
By Stephanie Nolen
COVID-19

Strang says: “We know the COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19 and thankfully almost all of the residents at Glasgow Hall have been fully vaccinated. Based on recent experience in Canada, I anticipate that the vaccine will prevent widespread transmission in this facility and that anyone who does contract the virus will only have mild symptoms.”

The infected long-term care worker is only one of the eight new C19 cases Nova Scotia is reporting today. "Five cases are in Eastern Zone. Three of them are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada, one is related to international travel, and one is a close contact of a previously reported case," says the province. According to our localizing table at the bottom of this post, all five patients are in the Sydney community health network

The Western zone has one new case—it's in the Lunenburg health network, tied to travel beyond the east coast—and the Central zone has two cases: the Glasgow Hall staffer and one person who travelled internationally. With eight new infections and six people recovering from the disease, Nova Scotia's active caseload rose for the first time in five days, to 44 active cases.

Related 1 person dead, 6 new cases on Friday, April 16: The latest COVID-19 news and numbers reported by Nova Scotia.
Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 17, 2021. Legend <a href="https://www.thecoast.ca/COVID19Needtoknow/archives/2020/10/27/legendary" target="_blank">here</a>. THE COAST
1 person dead, 6 new cases on Friday, April 16
The latest COVID-19 news and numbers reported by Nova Scotia.
By Kyle Shaw
COVID-19
Because it's the weekend, vaccination numbers don't get reported, so we'll have to wait until Monday to find out if the province can keep up its recent average pace of more than 12,000 injections per day. But testing numbers are in for yesterday: Local labs completed 2,337 Nova Scotian tests, a bit more than the current daily average of 2,200.

And ending on a positive note, somebody has recovered sufficiently from their C19 infection to be released from hospital. Now only two coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the province.

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Saturday, April 17

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 1 new 0 closed 9 active
Yarmouth - - -
Lunenburg 1 - 2
Wolfville - - 7
Central zone totals 2 new 4 closed 22 active
West Hants - - -
Halifax 1 4 11
Dartmouth 1 - 6
Bedford - - 4
Eastern Shore - - -
Northern zone totals 0 new 2 closed 0 active
Truro - 1 -
Amherst - - -
Pictou - 1 -
Eastern zone totals 5 new 0 closed 13 active
Antigonish - - -
Inverness - - 1
Sydney 5 - 12

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

Tags: , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

We’re still calling it femicide
Pilot Picasso reflects on a tough year after Portapique
How to tune in to the Portapique memorial service livestream
NS won’t divert vaccines to Ontario but could help in other ways
Premier faces renewed calls for Northwood inquiry
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Survey Asks

Should there be a public inquiry about what happened at Northwood?

  • Yes
  • No
  • The review was enough

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. What happened at Northwood?   (COVID-19)
  2. We’re still calling it femicide   (Opinion)
  3. Timeline of the year after Portapique   (News)
  4. How to tune in to the Portapique memorial service livestream   (City)
  5. Pilot Picasso reflects on a tough year after Portapique   (City)
  6. NS won’t divert vaccines to Ontario but could help in other ways   (COVID-19)
  7. 6 cases reported for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, April 13   (COVID-19)
  8. Yes, we should share the vaccine   (COVID-19)
  9. 2 cases and a major leap in vaccine delivery April 14   (COVID-19)
  10. Make room for the chaos   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.