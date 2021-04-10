8 new cases but nobody’s hospitalized Saturday, April 10 

Nova Scotia has eight new COVID-19 cases today, the most in a single day since the nine announced last Friday, April 2. "There are two case are [sic] in Western Zone. One case is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the other is under investigation," says Saturday's daily update. "There are also six cases in Central Zone. Three cases are related to travel outside Atlantic Canada and the remaining cases are close contacts of previously reported cases."

That one "under investigation" case in Western zone isn't reassuring, even if the bulk of today's cases feel more contained under the umbrella of travel and previous patients. And the province's active caseload has risen to 43, setting another record high for 2021 as happened yesterday and the day before. But let's focus on the positives.

The six patients who recovered since yesterday's report represent the most recoveries in a day since Saturday, March 27, two full weeks ago. Four of those case closures were in the Halifax health network according to our locating table below, although with five of the new cases Halifax still has the most active cases of any network at 14.

For the first time in 13 days, the province has no C19 patients sick enough to require hospitalization. COVID-clear hospitals are always reassuring.

Because it's the weekend, getting the vaccination stats from Friday is apparently impossible, so we'll be waiting until Monday for new vax facts. But Nova Scotia's labs are still reporting their activity levels: yesterday they completed 2,339 local tests, which is more than 500 tests above the current daily average.