8 Mother’s Day events happening in Halifax

Mother’s day—Sunday, May 8—is just around the corner, and we’re here to help those looking for inspiration on a memorable way to treat their built-in best friends. Luckily Halifax isn’t lacking in the event department, so there are lots of ways to shop, dine and unwind with, without or for your mom this year. And if you know of a Mother’s Day happening this isn’t listed here, please email info to alyssa@thecoast.ca and we’ll share it with the rest of the city.

SHOP

Mother’s Day Plant Sale

Is your mother a plant lover? Instead of sending her that traditional bouquet of flowers, head over to the Lake Echo Community Recreation Centre and find her next favourite plant pal. According to the event page, there will be perennials, annuals and a variety of produce on offer. You’ll also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for some lobster, which would make for another great Mother’s Day gift if you win.

Saturday, May 7, 10am–4pm, Lake Echo Community Centre, 3168 Highway 7, free

DINE

Broadway Brunch: Mother’s Day Edition

Who doesn’t love a classic Mother’s Day brunch? The Broadway Brunch hosted by The Carleton puts a twist on tradition with a performance of Broadway-inspired show tunes from Hairspray, Mamma Mia and other hits mom is sure to love. You can purchase your tickets for $20 on The Carleton’s website.

Sunday, May 8, 1-2:30pm, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, $20

Mother’s Day Cafe

Are you a mother looking for a way to treat yourself this year before the family gets in on the act? You might want to consider dropping into the Bedford Public Library for the Mother’s Day Cafe. The Halifax Public Libraries website promises to celebrate you…and your sweet tooth with light refreshments.

Wednesday, May 4, 10am-12pm, Bedford Public Library, 15 Dartmouth Road, free

UNWIND

The Golden Mother’s Day Experience

For moms who are enjoying their golden years—that’s age 60 and up—Golden Living is offering the ultimate Mother’s Day experience. Spend the day at The Links at Brunello golf course in Timberlea, and enjoy spa services, live music, wine tasting, a professional photo booth, catered lunch and door prizes. Tickets to this event will run you about $104, with some proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia. You can buy tickets and get more info on the event page.

Saturday, May 7, 11:30am-3:30pm, The Links at Brunello, 120 Brunello Boulevard, $104

This and Bliss: Mother’s Day Edition

Gear up for a blissful evening with your mom by taking her to a Mother’s Day drag show. This and Bliss: Mother’s Day Edition is hosted by Zara Matrix, with performers including Saturn Matrix, Racheal Lush and Elle Noir—as well as special appearances from some of their mothers and children.

Sunday, May 8, 7pm, Bliss Caffeine Bar, 1451 South Park Street, $20

Acrylic Pouring Workshop

In the mood to get artsy with your mom this year? Stop by the North Woodside Community Centre and create your very own fluid art piece. For $50 you’ll receive an entire guided session from the experts at the Acrylic Pouring Studio and all supplies needed to create and take home your masterpiece. For more information and to secure your ticket, visit the event’s Eventbrite.

Sunday, May 8, 10:15am-12pm, North Woodside Community Centre, 230 Pleasant Street, $50

ONLINE

Paint Mother’s Day gifts and cards from home

Looking to stay in this Mother’s Day, but still want to find that special gift? MAW Creative is offering an online workshop to help you create a homemade present using watercolours. From beginners to experts, everyone’s welcome and will be guided the entire time. Although Haligonians will have to wake up pretty early for this session originating in Australia, a video of the tutorial will be available for a week after the live event. You will need to provide your own watercolour paints, pencils, and watercolour paper.

Tuesday, May 3, 5:30-6:30 am, register online, $20.

Kids in the Kitchen: Mother’s Day Brunch

Mother’s Day is all about showing our moms how much we love them, and Whole Foods Co-Op wants to make that easy for any child, of any age, anywhere. The co-op is hosting a virtual cooking class where attendees will learn to make a special brunch for their mothers. You’ll be sent the recipes in advance and then get to cook along when the tutorial goes live.

Saturday, May 7, 12:00-1:30pm, register online, free