Prostock-studio
Yes, every day should be Mother's Day, but Sunday May 8 is particularly special.

8 Mother’s Day events happening in Halifax

Ways to shop, dine and unwind for the celebration of moms Sunday, May 8.

By

Mother’s day—Sunday, May 8—is just around the corner, and we’re here to help those looking for inspiration on a memorable way to treat their built-in best friends. Luckily Halifax isn’t lacking in the event department, so there are lots of ways to shop, dine and unwind with, without or for your mom this year. And if you know of a Mother’s Day happening this isn’t listed here, please email info to alyssa@thecoast.ca and we’ll share it with the rest of the city.

SHOP

Mother’s Day Plant Sale
Is your mother a plant lover? Instead of sending her that traditional bouquet of flowers, head over to the Lake Echo Community Recreation Centre and find her next favourite plant pal. According to the event page, there will be perennials, annuals and a variety of produce on offer. You’ll also have the opportunity to enter a raffle for some lobster, which would make for another great Mother’s Day gift if you win.
Saturday, May 7, 10am–4pm, Lake Echo Community Centre, 3168 Highway 7, free

DINE

Broadway Brunch: Mother’s Day Edition
Who doesn’t love a classic Mother’s Day brunch? The Broadway Brunch hosted by The Carleton puts a twist on tradition with a performance of Broadway-inspired show tunes from Hairspray, Mamma Mia and other hits mom is sure to love. You can purchase your tickets for $20 on The Carleton’s website.
Sunday, May 8, 1-2:30pm, The Carleton, 1685 Argyle Street, $20

Mother’s Day Cafe
Are you a mother looking for a way to treat yourself this year before the family gets in on the act? You might want to consider dropping into the Bedford Public Library for the Mother’s Day Cafe. The Halifax Public Libraries website promises to celebrate you…and your sweet tooth with light refreshments.
Wednesday, May 4, 10am-12pm, Bedford Public Library, 15 Dartmouth Road, free

UNWIND

The Golden Mother’s Day Experience
For moms who are enjoying their golden years—that’s age 60 and up—Golden Living is offering the ultimate Mother’s Day experience. Spend the day at The Links at Brunello golf course in Timberlea, and enjoy spa services, live music, wine tasting, a professional photo booth, catered lunch and door prizes. Tickets to this event will run you about $104, with some proceeds being donated to the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia. You can buy tickets and get more info on the event page.
Saturday, May 7, 11:30am-3:30pm, The Links at Brunello, 120 Brunello Boulevard, $104

This and Bliss: Mother’s Day Edition
Gear up for a blissful evening with your mom by taking her to a Mother’s Day drag show. This and Bliss: Mother’s Day Edition is hosted by Zara Matrix, with performers including Saturn Matrix, Racheal Lush and Elle Noir—as well as special appearances from some of their mothers and children.
Sunday, May 8, 7pm, Bliss Caffeine Bar, 1451 South Park Street, $20

Acrylic Pouring Workshop
In the mood to get artsy with your mom this year? Stop by the North Woodside Community Centre and create your very own fluid art piece. For $50 you’ll receive an entire guided session from the experts at the Acrylic Pouring Studio and all supplies needed to create and take home your masterpiece. For more information and to secure your ticket, visit the event’s Eventbrite.
Sunday, May 8, 10:15am-12pm, North Woodside Community Centre, 230 Pleasant Street, $50

ONLINE

Paint Mother’s Day gifts and cards from home
Looking to stay in this Mother’s Day, but still want to find that special gift? MAW Creative is offering an online workshop to help you create a homemade present using watercolours. From beginners to experts, everyone’s welcome and will be guided the entire time. Although Haligonians will have to wake up pretty early for this session originating in Australia, a video of the tutorial will be available for a week after the live event. You will need to provide your own watercolour paints, pencils, and watercolour paper.
Tuesday, May 3, 5:30-6:30 am, register online, $20.

Kids in the Kitchen: Mother’s Day Brunch
Mother’s Day is all about showing our moms how much we love them, and Whole Foods Co-Op wants to make that easy for any child, of any age, anywhere. The co-op is hosting a virtual cooking class where attendees will learn to make a special brunch for their mothers. You’ll be sent the recipes in advance and then get to cook along when the tutorial goes live.
Saturday, May 7, 12:00-1:30pm, register online, free

Tags

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in City

Burger Bash begins

By Team Coast

The 10th annual Halifax Burger Bash 2022 runs April 28-May 7—that's 10 days, because a week is not enough.

Two degrees of Mattea Roach

By Victoria Walton

Your friend Mattea Roach has now won 13 games and more than $285,000 USD.

Halifax is getting a retro roller rink

By Victoria Walton

At the roller dome you can bring your own skates or rent them on site.

A note to our readers from the founders of The Coast

By Christine Oreskovich and Kyle Shaw

That's us—Coast co-founders Kyle Shaw (left) and Christine Oreskovich—looking forward to The Coast's future with Overstory Media Group.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Nova Scotia reports deadliest COVID-19 week of its entire pandemic

By Victoria Walton

More people died due to COVID-19 in Nova Scotia last week than during the April 2020 mass shooting.

Two degrees of Mattea Roach

By Victoria Walton

Your friend Mattea Roach has now won 13 games and more than $285,000 USD.

Burger Bash begins

By Team Coast

The 10th annual Halifax Burger Bash 2022 runs April 28-May 7—that's 10 days, because a week is not enough.

Halifax is getting a retro roller rink

By Victoria Walton

At the roller dome you can bring your own skates or rent them on site.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.