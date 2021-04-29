70 new cases and 300,000 vaccinations April 29 

Nova Scotia is announcing 70 new infections today. It's a number that would have seemed huge at the beginning of April, but that's actually down from the 75 yesterday and the current pandemic maximum of 96 new cases reported Tuesday, the day before.

Eleven people recovered from their COVID-19 infections since yesterday, compared to those 70 new cases, so the current caseload rises by 59 to 548 active cases. And three more COVID patients have been admitted to hospital, with one more person going into intensive care, since yesterday; there are now 14 people in hospital and 4 in the ICU because of C19 infections.

But Thursday's report also includes a good rising number. Yesterday, vaccination clinics around Nova Scotia delivered 10,424 doses, which is far below the daily record of over 16,500 set one week ago (that's not the good part), but is enough to push the province past 300,000 vaccine doses injected from the start of the vax rollout in December (the total is 304,187 to be exactly).

On Tuesday, public health supremo Robert Strang succinctly explained the province's third wave outbreak: "We are in a race between the variant and the vaccine." Right now that race features high-but-falling infections versus injections that are rising with room to go faster. The humans aren't winning yet—being in the second day of the province-wide lockdown feels more like losing—but the gap might be starting to close.

Like yesterday, the province isn't reporting new testing numbers today, because there are "technical difficulties." The testing is still happening, however, and you're encouraged to use it. Make that strongly encouraged. "Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing, particularly if they have a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities," the province says in the C19 update. "Appointments can be booked at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/, by choosing the asymptomatic option. Rapid testing pop-up sites continue to be set up around the province as well."

The update also says what Health Authority zones the new case are in: "Fifty-nine cases are in Central Zone, nine cases are in Eastern Zone, and two cases are in Northern Zone." Western zone gets a day off, its first since last Saturday. For our table showing more detailed locations of the new cases, the recoveries and the active cases, just keep scrolling.