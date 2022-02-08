7 TV series and movies to stream right now

The winter doldrums are here and it’s peak stay-home-and-watch-TV season (especially thanks to omicron’s continued presence). It’s possible you feel as we do in that you’ve watched The Entire Internet and have moved on to weird, niche content. Consider this a rallying cry from the mainstream’s shores: A collection of seven new, buzzy series and movies to binge—and talk about at the water cooler (by which we mean tweet obsessively about). An added bonus? Every show on this list highlights Black voices, helping you celebrate African Heritage Month.
Poly Styrene: I Am A Cliché
Rent or buy through AppleTV+, Google Play, Youtube and Cineplex, $4.99-$14.99
The Porter
On CBC Mondays at 9pm starting February 21, or stream on CBC Gem, free
Moonlight
Cineplex Park Lane is remounting Barry Jekins’ 2017 Best Picture winner this week to mitigate January’s drought of new titles. No matter how many times you’ve seen the coming-of-age opus on the big screen, it’s never too many—so get thee to the Spring Garden movie house, stat. Screening until February 10 (with possibly more screenings to come once the theatre’s calendar updates), it’s part of the movie chain’s Black History Month slate.
Cineplex Park Lane, 5657 Spring Garden Road, Feb 8, 4:15pm & 6:45pm; Feb 9, 7pm & 9:30pm; Feb 10 9:55pm
Twenties
Stream on CBC Gem, free
Icebreakers
Of the 64 Black History Month titles available on the National Film Board’s site, you can’t really make a bad choice. But this flick, released in early 2020, highlights the overlooked history of Black hockey players in the Maritimes. “I think this is sort of a moment of reckoning in hockey,” filmmaker Sandi Rankaduwa told The Coast when the film first dropped. Weaving between stories of present-day Black hockey players and historic African Nova Scotian teams, it’s a choice for both sport fans and history buffs.
Stream via the National Film Board’s site, free
The Gospel According to André
This 90-minute deep-dive into the life of fashion legend André Leon Talley is the perfect balm for super-fans who’ve been mourning the former Vogue editor’s January 2022 passing. Here, the crew behind the hit fashion doc The First Monday In May explore Talley’s larger-than-life aesthetic, far-reaching visual influence, and remarkable backstory from the Jim Crow-era South to the top of New York fashion.
Stream on CBC Gem, free
jeen-yus: A Kanye Story
Stream on Netflix starting Feb 16