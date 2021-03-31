7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 31-April 8 

Tactics for Staying Home in Uncertain Times

The Mount Saint Vincent University Art Gallery’s latest show has its finger so firmly placed on the pulse that it must be beginning to cramp. Comprised of works by five emerging BIPOC artists from across the country, the gallery describes the show–which can be viewed completely online via the gallery’s website–as a way “to consider the meanings of home through the lens of diaspora. This exhibition asks, how do we stay home when home is away? How do we make here feel like home?”

To May 16, msvuart.ca

Beyond Les Six

Flautist Jack Chen and pianist Mary Castello combine sonic forces to deliver this classical showcase live from the St. Andrew’s United Church stage. Attend the show in person or stream it online to witness Chen and Castello play works by Francis Poulenc (the celebrated Flute Sonata) and composers influenced by him in various ways, including David Baker's “Six Poèmes Noir” and George Gershwin's “Preludes.”

Wed Mar 31, 7:30pm,https://www.scotiafestival.com/purchase-tickets for in-person tickets and livestream access, $10-$30

Cassie & Maggie w/Norma MacDonald

The fact that internationally adored trad music sister duo Cassie & Maggie are taking up a weekly residency at Obladee is pretty amazing news on its own–but add that they’re kicking things off this Thursday by sharing the stage with alt-country queen Norma MacDonald, whose 2020 album Old Future was in steady rotation around Coast HQ when it came out, and it’s even sweeter.

Thu April 1, 6:30pm and 8:30pm, Obladee, 1600 Barrington Street

Roses From Concrete

With promises of both hip hop music and spoken word–and a title that references the poetry of none other than Tupac Shakur himself–our expectations for this Friday night show at The Derby (the old Marquee Ballroom) are sky high. Thankfully, we know we can count on headliners like MAJE, Kye Clayton and Jade Bennett to always over-deliver.

Fri April 2, 7pm, The Derby Showbar, 2037 Gottingen Street,thederbyshowbar.ca for tickets, $20

Thomas Stajcer Trio

The honky-tonkin’ crooner brings a special trio performance to New Scotland Brewing, where you’ll get to revel in live versions of songs from Stajcer’s recent, all-around-excellent release Who Will Listen To Country Music When The Trucks Drive Themselves?

Sat April 3, 7pm, New Scotland Brewing, 91 Alderney Drive, Dartmouth

Anne At 13,000 Feet home screening

While Halifax’s beloved indie cinema Carbon Arc continues to be closed due to COVID-19, movie lovers across HRM can help keep the Summer Street spot alive by streaming a movie through the theatre’s website at home. Its latest offering? This 2019 flick tracing the story of an ordinary woman trying to shake up her life–and shake her anxiety. Carbon Arc describes the film as a “rigorous, volatile portrait of a young woman struggling to come down to earth,” and you can rent it through the theatre here.

carbonarc.ca, $10-$12

The Speed of Mercy book launch

Last week, prolific Nova Scotian author Christy Ann Conlin dropped her latest novel. Described by her publisher as “capturing the unbearable cost of childhood betrayal and what happens when history is suppressed, our past is forgotten–yet finding the truth can change the future,” the story shreds your preconceptions about older women and reminds you of mercy’s power. Now, you can celebrate the goosebump-giving story with this virtual launch event, hosted by the AfterWords Literary Festival.Thu April 8, 7:30pm, sidedooraccess.com for details and tickets, free