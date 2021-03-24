7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 25-31 

Anne & Aretha: Kindred Spirits



Decorated Halifax writer Evelyn C. White explores the unlikely bond between PEI’s redheaded queen, Anne of Green Gables, and the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin, in this Halifax Public Libraries-sponsored Zoom lecture.

Thu Mar 26, 7-8pm, Zoom, free, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81713458352

MAJE w/Yohvn Blvck



Two local hip hop heavyweights sharing the virtual mic? It’s a good day for your eardrums. Get ready to dance along as MAJE and Yohvn Blvck make your living room into a nightclub.

Thu Mar 26, 8pm, Facebook Live, free

click to enlarge Multimedia artist Darcie Bernhardt

Lisa Graves

Silla w/Rise, Darcie Bernhardt



EVERYSEEKER Festival keeps it lit with this, the latest of its off-season programming, starring Inuit throat singing group Silla, sharing the Zoom stage with live percussion courtesy of the multi-hyphenate talent Rise (a west coast DJ, producer, percussionist and dancer). Opening the show? Multimedia artist Darcie Bernhardt, winner of the 2020 Indigenous Artist Recognition from Arts Nova Scotia.

Fri Mar 26, 7pm, Zoom, free, everyseeker.com to register and receive Zoom link

Heemin Choi and LaLa Lee



Halifax wunderkinds Choi and Lee–a violinist and pianist, respectively–have wowed audiences around the world and earned spots on CBC Music’s “30 under 30” list for cool classical musicians. Listen to them live up to the hype at this Cecilia Concerts show that features works by Ernest Chausson, Edvard Grieg and more.

Sat Mar 27, 7pm & 9pm, Lilian Piercey Concert Hall, 6199 Chebucto Road, $27.50, ceciliaconcerts.ca for tickets and details.

Neptune Reunited: World Theatre Day



With COVID gathering rules changing (and changing again), it’s been tough for Neptune to launch its Reunited series, which sees live performance return to the venerable theatre after a whole year of closed curtains. Now, thank goodness, after a false start in February, we can confidently say all systems are go as the Argyle Street institution celebrates Saturday’s World Theatre Day with a 90-minute medley of musical theatre.

Sat Mar 27, 8pm, Neptune Theatre, 1593 Argyle Street, $43, neptunetheatre.com for tickets and details.

Queen of the Andes at Women Making Waves



While there’s no shortage of reasons to attend this year’s edition of the annual event celebrating women in filmmaking (networking and fascinating panel discussions abound), one of the top items on our calendar is this screening: The debut feature by filmmaker Jillian Acreman, it tells the story of a near-future where the government is sending our brightest young minds to colonize Mars. A Q&A with Acreman follows the online screening.

Sat Mar 27, 7pm, womenmakingwaves.ca for tickets and details.

Honouring Acadian food heritage with Simon Thibault



If you–like us–are still continually reaching for your copy of Thibault’s book Pantry and Palate for its unique mix of memoir, recipes and cultural commentary, you’ll love this Halifax Public Libraries-sponsored talk where Thibault unpacks food’s role in his understanding of the Acadian diaspora.

Tue Mar 30, 6:30-8pm, Zoom, halifax.bibliocommons.com for Zoom link, free