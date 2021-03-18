7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 18-24 

Road Trip Playlist

Painter Jack Bishop’s latest canvases are a departure from the brand-and-logo-soaked landscapes of his early work–as a quick lap around his new show at Studio 21 will tell you. Rich in texture (he tells The Coast he “almost over-paints on purpose”) and full of vibrant colour, these paintings–an almost-cross between Abstract Expressionism and highway scenery–need to be borne witness to in real life, not just seen through a screen. To Apr 7, Studio 21, 5431 Doyle Street

Symphony Nova Scotia with Alan Silyboy

Renowned artist, activist and musician Alan Syliboy and his rain-bringing, eardrum-slapping Thundermakers partner with Symphony Nova Scotia for the latest installment of the orchestra’s free Fusion Series. Thu Mar 18, 7pm, Facebook Live and Youtube, free

Making Space

The Art Gallery of Nova Scotia hasn’t debuted a new show in a minute (thanks to COVID-19) so we’re extra-excited to share that its newest exhibit was decidedly worth waiting for. Comprised of works from the gallery’s permanent collection, the show “explores the physical and philosophical constructs of the space and structures in our lives to expose a range of present-day concerns,” as a press release states. Adds the gallery: “Making Space features a multidisciplinary mix of artistic practice from photography and sculpture, to works on paper which reflect upon architecture and its ability to generate and communicate meaning. The artists featured in this exhibition not only document our ever-evolving surroundings but also present important questions that underlie contemporary life and culture.” To Sep 26, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, 1723 Hollis Street

The Crevice

The second installment of the live, theatrical sitcom from The Bus Stop Theatre Writers’ Circle promises to bring big laughs and a lot of heart as it continues unravelling the story of two best friends and their chaos-creating mothers. It’s worth watching even if you missed the debut performance earlier this month (though episode one is available on the show’s website)–and you can tune in by signing up at thecrevice.ca. Thur Mar 18, 8pm (with replays available), thecrevice.ca, PWYC/free

Dancing Queen

Everyone’s favourite ABBA cover act is back, lighting up The Derby Showbar (formerly known as The Marquee) with a glittering set of greatest hits. Bust out your dancing shoes for this one, even if C19 protocol means you’ll be sitting. Fri Mar 19, 7-10:30pm, The Derby Showbar, 2037 Gottingen Street, $25

Fungus album release show w/Peter Panthers

The Coast has been a Stan of Halifax’s Fungus since its 2018 EP, when we first wrote about the band’s addictive blend of ‘90s grunge and bluesy country. Now the band is back and ready to rip up Gus’ Pub with some new tunes. Sat Mar 20, 8pm, Gus’ Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10

Comedy hour with Catherine Robertson

Long-reigning queen of the local comedy scene, Robertson once made me laugh so hard at a comedy night that my high-end, waterproof mascara ran like it was a mere tube of Maybelline. Let her help you LOL as she takes the stage at Bearly’s for her weekly, Wednesday showcase. Wednesdays, 7-8pm, Bearly's, 1269 Barrington Street