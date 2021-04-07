7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from April 8-14 

Street Life: Candid Portraits

It’s been a rough one for ViewPoint Gallery, which moved mid-pandemic from its brief residence near Spring Garden Road to Bedford. Celebrate the photography-focused gallery’s new digs and take in its latest exhibit, a collection of black and white snaps by gallery member Paul Williams.

To Apr 18, Thu-Sun noon-5pm, ViewPoint Gallery, 1475 Bedford Highway Unit 109

Post-Democracy

Halifax’s most decorated playwright Hannah Moscovitch (you know her from co-writing the international smash Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story and for winning six Drama Desk awards) is back with a new piece of theatre. A digital performance of Prairie Theatre Exchange’s world premiere of Moscovitch’s new play, Post-Democracy, means you can witness the play’s debut while you shelter in place (even though PTE’s stage is in Winnipeg). “It took me 12 years or so to finish this freaking play. Then the pandemic so it's gone direct-to-video!” Moscovitch tweeted in announcing the project. Apr 8-25, Tickets and details at pte.mb.ca

Symphony Nova Scotia w/Dinuk Wijeratne

Nationally renowned conductor Dinuk Wijeratne and SNS go way back: Wijeratne first moved to Canada years ago to be the provincial orchestra’s assistant conductor. Watching this livestream of him back with old bandmates—while giving an east coast premiere to his piano and strings piece “Gajaga Vannama”—is the stuff classical music bucket lists are made of. Thu April 8, 7pm, Facebook Live or Youtube, free

Petites Dances

Mocean Dance celebrates the triumphant return of live dance with this showcase, which it bills as “a riveting collection of short stories in motion that dig deep into the heart of human relationships.” Created by multi-award-winning choreographer Marie-Josée Chartier, Petites Dances has been shown in several Canadian cities, but this is it’s Halifax debut. (The show is retooled at each destination,too, and the Halifax edition not only features a roster of some of the city’s top dancers but also noteworthy names from the acting community.) Tune into the livestream or check out the show IRL!

Fri Apr 9, 8pm; Sat Apr 10, 2pm & 8pm (8pm performance is also available via livestream); Alderney Landing Theatre, 2 Ochterloney Street, click here for in-person tickets or eventbrite.ca for livestream link, PWYC (for livestream) or $23 (for in-person performances)

A Historic Glimpse of Women and the Guitar

Sam Wilson, a trained jazz guitarist who wowed at last year’s Halifax Jazz Festival, delivers this livestreamed lecture that promises to delve into the musical history that happened but we never hear about—like the legendary guitarist Elizabeth Cotten and Emily Remler, who shaped popular music as we know it. Sat Apr 10, 11am, Facebook Live, free

April Showers: An emo night livestream

Bust out your skinny jeans and Converse for this evening of sad boi sounds, streaming on Twitch. Sat Apr 10, 8pm, Twitch livestream, free

Jessie Brown

If you, like us, can’t get enough of the mix of classic rock and R&B that Jessie Brown has made her signature, you’ll be hopping on over to Brightwood Brewery for this live set. Sat Apr 10, 8pm, Brightwood Brewery, 35 Portland Street, free