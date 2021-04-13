7 Sure Things going on in Halifax the April 15 weekend 

With going out in Halifax becoming more and more of a thing thanks to Nova Scotia’s COVID miracle, we’ve got a bunch of online and IRL event picks for your weekend. For lots more events happening every day of the week, check out The Coast’s complete entertainment listings.

REMAINS

Artist Marie-Soleil Provençal literally makes treasure out of trash–as in, she’s known for building installation and found-art pieces from stuff that, to any other eye, would just belong in a green bin. (You might remember her from last year’s Nocturne festival, where she installed markers along the Halifax waterfront to show how rising sea levels will affect the area for a piece called Shoreline 2099.) Now, she’s showcasing her MFA thesis exhibit at NSCAD, which can be viewed in-person at The Anna or online. Provençal bills the show as a way to “learn about the surprising life of waste such as a broken sewing machine, damaged lobster buoy, burned-out light bulb, crooked bicycle wheel, used motorcycle tire, crushed teapot, and parts of a dismantled piano.” The show’s online reception features a virtual landfill tour to boot.

Opening reception: Thu Apr 15, 7pm, remains2021.cargo.site for Zoom link; Exhibit: Apr 16-28, The Anna, 1891 Granville Street or online at remains2021.cargo.site

Kate MacDonald artist talk

You might know her as part of the group of Halifax activists that formed Game Changers 902 last summer–or for the endless community organizing work she’s done, like co-grand marshalling the Halifax Pride Parade or leading vigils that made Halifax pay sharper attention to the Black Lives Matter movement. But, did you know MacDonald is an artist, too? This Thursday, she delivers a talk as part of her current residency at Eyelevel Gallery.

Thu Apr 15, 7pm, Zoom, free

Princess’ Pride ‘n’ Joy

HEIST Live Art has always been about turning stage performance on its head, tearing down the walls between theatre and drag with a glitter-encrusted manicure. During the pandemic, the company doubled down on its outside-the-box ethos, producing livestreams that brought multimedia live storytelling to new heights.

Now, the company is back with a brand-new online offering that picks up the narrative of its debut production, The Princess Show (which won the prestigious Best of the Fest award at the 2016 Halifax Fringe Festival). Billed as a mix of “isolation dance parties, lip sync party games, and costume contests with a narrative performance,” Princess’ Pride ‘n’ Joy is three episodic live recordings which will be broadcast April 15, April 29 and May 15. “Princess' Pride 'n' Joy follows the beloved character Princess Edward (Aaron Collier) and her true love Abel T. Suckizone (Richie Wilcox) as they battle The Terrifying Cloud of Darkness and attempt to inject a lonely devastated world with a big dose of hope,” show organizers add.

Thu Apr 15; April 29; May 15; 7:30pm, $0-$50, liveheist.ca

Lou Sheppard at suddenlyLISTEN

Multidisciplinary artist Lou Sheppard has been making waves in the city’s art scene for a while now–see their contribution to the January 2020 Dalhousie University Art Gallery show Gut Feelings for proof. Now, though, they’re swapping video and installation-based art for a palette of sound, pairing with a host of Halifax noise-makers, from the Juno-nominated flautist Derek Charke to indie folk hero Hillsburn’s Jackson Fairfax-Perry. Sheppard acts as composer and curator for a live show that music incubator suddenlyLISTEN describes as being “timely, poignant, and deeply considered” with themes ranging from social distancing to the melting ice caps.

Thu Apr 15, 7:30pm, The Presbyterian Church of St. David's, 1544 Grafton Street, or Youtube livestream; $20/PWYC (livestream is free)

Reggae Splash

Halifax’s reggae royalty Jah’Mila takes to the Derby Showbar stage with other scene favourites Andru Branch & Halfway Tree for a night of bumpin’ beats and smooth stylings.

Sat Apr 17, 7-10:30pm, The Derby Showbar, 2037 Gottingen Street, $160 for table of eight, thederbyshowbar.ca

Adam Baldwin’s Cross-Country Chin Up

The 2020 tour that travelled all the way from Dartmouth to the Gahan House, Halifax. The weekly reminder that we’re gonna make it through. Yeah, Baldwin’s weekly livestream through the heart of 2020’s lockdown was silly and sweet and a distilled piece of community coming through your laptop in the days when we were at our most housebound. Since this thing ain’t over yet, Baldwin’s bringing his show back for a one-night-only celebration that also acts as a release party for his upcoming covers album.

Sat Apr 17, 9pm, livestream at sonicconcerts.com, free

A Vase 4 Mom

Radstorm offers an at-home pottery class that’s a crash course in vase making, with materials included in your ticket price or available to borrow from the DIY arts and community hub. Tune in via Zoom as various shapes, colours, textures and other basics are explored. “The workshop includes your base being bisqued and fired with a clear, shiny glaze, in the People’s Kiln at Radstorm. If all goes well, vases will be ready for Sunday, May 9th–Mother’s Day,” adds Radstorm (though we won’t judge if you keep your vase for yourself or give it to another nurturer in your life).

Sun Apr 18, 3-6pm, email thepeopleskiln2177@gmail.com to register and get Zoom link, $20-$40