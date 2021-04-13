Arts + Music
April 13, 2021 Arts + Music

HEIST Live Art’s new online theatre series Princess’ Pride ‘n’ Joy launches this week, blending the award-winning story from its debut play with drag and lip synching. SUBMITTED

7 Sure Things going on in Halifax the April 15 weekend 

From the return of Adam Baldwin’s livestreams to a new, drag-filled play from HEIST.

