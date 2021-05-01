7 Sure Things for the May 21 weekend 

Stop doomscrolling! Instead of staring into the void, why not watch something worthwhile? Yes, there are lots of cool movies and TV shows worth streaming during lockdown, but don't forget about the local livestreams that will not only entertain you but help you feel more connected to the city outside your apartment windows. Here, we're sharing a few online events we've marked on our calendars happening over the next week.
Eastern Front Theatre's Micro Digitals
For the month of May, Eastern Front Theatre is celebrating the live art community by sharing a new short piece of pre-recorded performance art—from theatre to drag to dance—for free on its social media and site. A teaspoon-sized dose of magic, you can read more about the deeply bingeable Micro Digitals here
.
To May 31, www.easternfronttheatre.com, free
Art building: No COVID evictions
Jenny Town
Who else but folk rock royalty Jenn Grant could deliver the pocket-sized hit of joy that is this weekly variety show? For episode four, Grant is bringing together Owen O'Sound Lee and Henry Wagons on her Youtube channel for some retro-fabulous fun.
Thu May 20, 8pm, Youtube
ACORN Halifax is rallying for a full eviction ban. Show your support while maintaining social distance by dropping off a sign/poster at the Alderney Landing park (then head inside for a rapid test).
Fri May 21, 11am, free
Adam Baldwin's Cross Country Chin Up
It's a lockdown tradition, a coping mechanism that's as good as they come: Tuning into Baldwin's brand of denim-clad Americana will soothe the soul and help you shake a leg.
Sat May 22, 9pm, Youtube, free
K-Pop Trivia
Gather virtually with fellow members of the BTS army for this online trivia night hosted by Halifax Public Libraries. Register for the fun through the Libraries' event calendar
.
Sat May 22, 2-3pm, Zoom, register and details at halifax.bibliocommons.com, free
Scotial Distancing Festival: Opening night
Things might not be business as usual for the Scotia Festival of Music, but the world-class classical music event isn't gonna let COVID hold it down. Instead, it's launched a virtual series of workshops and concerts—the first of which is this gig headlining Canadian violin superstar James Ehnes, direct from his Florida home. The program culminates with Ehnes' take on Bach's "Partita in D minor."
Sun May 23, 2pm, scotiafestival.com for details and links
Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival program launch and screening
HIFF celebrates the announcement of its 2021 event with this free film screening, a double bill that you'll have 24 hours to watch. The movies on offer? First is Ecstasy
, a film following the power and energy (and pain and torture) a girl finds while starving herself to cope with her tumultuous life. A 13-minute short called Solastalgia—
about a woman's attempt to cope with the panic of global crises—rounds out the bill.
Tue May 25, 7pm, hiff.ca, free