7 Sure Things for the May 14 weekend 

S top doomscrolling! Instead of staring into the void, why not watch something worthwhile? Yes, there are lots of cool movies and TV shows worth streaming during lockdown, but don't forget about the local livestreams that will not only entertain you but help you feel more connected to the city outside your apartment windows. Here, we're sharing a few online events we've marked on our calendars happening over the next week.

Outro: Design Grad Exhibition NSCAD University’s graduating interdisciplinary design students are showcasing their best ideas—theoretical solutions to a series of sustainable development goals classified by the United Nations—online in lieu of an IRL event. Get inspired by the minds of tomorrow by perusing the show's site To June 1, designgrad.nscad.ca, free



J.S. Bach Easter Cantata: Christ Lag in Todesbanden (BWV 4)



To May 31, Youtube, free Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir, directed by Nick Halley, with the Ensemble Regale chamber orchestra—but you can still enjoy their goosebump-giving performances by tuning in to this prerecorded show.

Princess’ Pride ‘n’ Joy

HEIST Live Art has always been about turning stage performance on its head, tearing down the walls between theatre and drag with a glitter-encrusted manicure. During the pandemic, the company doubled down on its outside-the-box ethos, producing livestreams that brought multimedia live storytelling to new heights. Now, the company is back with a brand-new online offering that picks up the narrative of its debut production, The Princess Show (which won the prestigious Best of the Fest award at the 2016 Halifax Fringe Festival). Billed as a mix of “isolation dance parties, lip sync party games, and costume contests with a narrative performance,” Princess’ Pride ‘n’ Joy is three episodic live recordings which will be broadcast April 15, April 29 and May 15. “Princess' Pride 'n' Joy follows the beloved character Princess Edward (Aaron Collier) and her true love Abel T. Suckizone (Richie Wilcox) as they battle The Terrifying Cloud of Darkness and attempt to inject a lonely devastated world with a big dose of hope,” show organizers add.

Thu May 15; 7:30pm, $0-$50, liveheist.ca





Journey To The Zone

Mayworks Halifax continues to celebrate working people and the arts as we shelter in place with this online, sci-fi musical adventure from the mind of Peter Sarty. As the festival bills it, this play follows an unlikely hero in the year 3000 as humanity wanes in a digital purgatory. Will Jax be able to journey deep into cyberspace and free us all from "an endless cycle of fear and distraction?" Tune in to see!

