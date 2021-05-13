Arts + Music
May 13, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

The Haus of Rivers hosts an online drag party this Saturday. DANIEL DOMINIC

7 Sure Things for the May 14 weekend 

From Haus of Rivers's online drag show to Mayworks' digital theatre foray, there's lots of fun to be had this weekend!

By

Stop doomscrolling! Instead of staring into the void, why not watch something worthwhile? Yes, there are lots of cool movies and TV shows worth streaming during lockdown, but don't forget about the local livestreams that will not only entertain you but help you feel more connected to the city outside your apartment windows. Here, we're sharing a few online events we've marked on our calendars happening over the next week.

Outro: Design Grad Exhibition
NSCAD University’s graduating interdisciplinary design students are showcasing their best ideas—theoretical solutions to a series of sustainable development goals classified by the United Nations—online in lieu of an IRL event. Get inspired by the minds of tomorrow by perusing the show's site.
To June 1, designgrad.nscad.ca, free

J.S. Bach Easter Cantata: Christ Lag in Todesbanden (BWV 4)
No, you can't gather in a pew to hear the voices and song of the 
Capella Regalis Men & Boys Choir, directed by Nick Halley, with the Ensemble Regale chamber orchestra—but you can still enjoy their goosebump-giving performances by tuning in to this prerecorded show.
To May 31, Youtube, free

Princess’ Pride ‘n’ Joy
HEIST Live Art has always been about turning stage performance on its head, tearing down the walls between theatre and drag with a glitter-encrusted manicure. During the pandemic, the company doubled down on its outside-the-box ethos, producing livestreams that brought multimedia live storytelling to new heights. 

Now, the company is back with a brand-new online offering that picks up the narrative of its debut production, The Princess Show (which won the prestigious Best of the Fest award at the 2016 Halifax Fringe Festival). Billed as a mix of “isolation dance parties, lip sync party games, and costume contests with a narrative performance,” Princess’ Pride ‘n’ Joy is three episodic live recordings which will be broadcast April 15, April 29 and May 15. “Princess' Pride 'n' Joy follows the beloved character Princess Edward (Aaron Collier) and her true love Abel T. Suckizone (Richie Wilcox) as they battle The Terrifying Cloud of Darkness and attempt to inject a lonely devastated world with a big dose of hope,” show organizers add.
Thu May 15; 7:30pm, $0-$50, liveheist.ca

Ben Caplan w/Silvio Pupo and Symphony Nova Scotia
The latest Thursday streaming with SNS features the bearded bard himself, presenting a new work of Bolero music with the classical/jazz pianist Silvio Pupo on deck.
Thu May 13, 7pm, Facebook or Youtube, free

Matt Mays' Mantle Music
Mays celebrates the 16th anniversary of his acclaimed record Matt Mays + El Torpedo by performing it in a live, solo, acoustic format. (Yes, this is the record with "Cocaine Cowgirl" *AND* "On The Hood," but don't let the deep cuts pass you by.)
Fri May 14,  9pm, Youtube, free

Virtual Kiki
While the bars are closed and gathering is unsafe, you can still support the city's local, vibrant drag community—this time by catching new recorded performances on Zoom. Email hausofrivers@gmail.com for tickets, details and Zoom links.
Sat May 15, 8pm, Zoom, PWYC

Journey To The Zone
Mayworks Halifax continues to celebrate working people and the arts as we shelter in place with this online, sci-fi musical adventure from the mind of Peter Sarty. As the festival bills it, this play follows an unlikely hero in the year 3000 as humanity wanes in a digital purgatory. Will Jax be able to journey deep into cyberspace and free us all from "an endless cycle of fear and distraction?" Tune in to see!
To May 16, mayworkskjipuktukhfx.ca for event link and tickets, $12

