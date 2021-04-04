News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 04, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 4, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 4, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

7 new cases April 4 to make the long weekend longer 

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 infection numbers don't relax on Sunday.

By

For the fourth day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting more fresh infections than patients recovering, adding a hint of dread to the gloomy Sunday weather and making the holiday long weekend feel like it's dragging on even longer. There are seven new cases in the province, across three health zones, compared to five cases safely closed, for a total of 34 active cases spread out in all four Nova Scotian health zones. But only one COVID-19 patient is in the hospital.

Related How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19: An interactive timeline of the country’s pandemic, Jan 2020 to April 2021.
How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19
An interactive timeline of the country’s pandemic, Jan 2020 to April 2021.
By Kyle Shaw
COVID-19
Three of today's seven cases are in the Central zone. "Two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada," says the province's daily C19 update. "The other is a close contact of a previously reported case."

The Western zone also has three new cases, all of them in the Lunenburg community network according to our chart below that analyses location data. The province says each patient is a contact of a previous patient.

The seventh case is "in Eastern Zone related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada" according to the provincial report. Our table locates the patient as living in the Sydney health network

And while vaccine numbers aren't communicated on weekends, there is a new C19 testing number today: local labs completed 1,579 tests of Nova Scotian samples yesterday. This is about half of the current daily average, suggesting people have better things to do on a holiday Saturday than get swabs stuck up their noses.

Related 4 new cases as the virus pulls further ahead April 3: As of Saturday, April infections outweigh recoveries in Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 numbers.
Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 3, 2021. Legend <a href="https://www.thecoast.ca/COVID19Needtoknow/archives/2020/10/27/legendary" target="_blank">here</a>. THE COAST
4 new cases as the virus pulls further ahead April 3
As of Saturday, April infections outweigh recoveries in Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 numbers.
By Kyle Shaw
COVID-19

Premier Iain Rankin can understand the feeling. "On a weekend when many of us are spending time with family and friends, let's reflect on what this period of time was like last year," he says in today's report. "We have come so far, thanks to the commitment of Nova Scotians who continue to follow the precautions to keep our province safe."

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Sunday, April 4

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 3 new 0 closed 12 active
Yarmouth - - 1
Lunenburg 3 - 6
Wolfville - - 5
Central zone totals 3 new 4 closed 18 active
West Hants - - -
Halifax 1 1 10
Dartmouth 1 2 2
Bedford - 1 1
Eastern Shore - - 2
Northern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 1 active
Truro - - 1
Amherst - - -
Pictou - - -
Eastern zone totals 1 new 1 closed 3 active
Antigonish - - -
Inverness - 1 2
Sydney 1 - 1

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

Tags: , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not closing
The week in local book, theatre and music releases
Recreating Halifax scenes with “little pieces of Halifax”
Don’t put all your mini eggs in one basket
First look: Sapori Italian Street Food and market
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Rat city   (Environment)
  2. How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  3. 4 new cases as the virus pulls further ahead April 3   (COVID-19)
  4. Adam's fall   (City)
  5. Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Commission is hosting online workshop to talk about the housing crisis   (City)
  6. Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people   (City)
  7. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  8. Strang reassures everyone AstraZeneca vaccine is fine   (COVID-19)
  9. CBC, please fire Randy Bachman   (Opinion)
  10. What’s coming to Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday, March 23   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.