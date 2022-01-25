7 food spots opening soon in Halifax to get excited—and hungry—for

From conch in Bedford to tacos downtown, Halifax is set to see a ton of restaurants that showcase flavours from across the world.

Just a few weeks into 2022, it already seems as if the local restaurant scene will be thriving this year. Tons of new cafes, bars and eateries in Halifax are set to make grand openings in the next several weeks, with many bringing a taste of international flavours.

Halifax foodies can prepare for a range of tasty options including spicy Chinese Sichuan-style noodles, fresh Bahamian conch salad and savoury Latin American tacos. Here’s a selection of what’s coming on the menu. If you know of other restos in the works, let The Coast know in the comments below or on our socials.

Chef de cuisine Jamie MacAulay (left) and chef Anthony Walsh are the duo behind the culinary vision at Drift.

Drift brings an elevated take on Atlantic Canadian cuisine to Halifax waterfront: The restaurant at Muir hotel in Queen’s Marque serves innovative versions of local dishes.

Carl Mangali and Catherine Paulino opened downtown Dartmouth’s Chanoey’s Pasta in June 2020, and they expanded to Halifax in early 2022.

Chanoey’s Pasta finds a second home on Quinpool Road: The quick-service pasta restaurant recently expanded to Halifax after finding major success in downtown Dartmouth.

Broth House (1588 Granville Street)

Focusing mainly on noodle dishes served in boiling hot broth made from scratch, Broth House will aim to serve authentic and delicious Asian cuisine right in the core of downtown Halifax. The fast and casual restaurant will offer familiar dishes like spicy Chinese Sichuan dan dan noodles and a tonkotsu ramen-style noodle bowl. Rice bowls covered in flavourful toppings such as braised pork belly along with appetizers like chicken pot stickers and chashu pork buns will also find spots on the menu.

Terra Cafe (1496 Lower Water Street)

Coming to Halifax’s Alexander Keith’s Brewery building, Terra Cafe will offer a classic cafe experience with premium food and drinks. Its locally inspired menu is full of daytime meals like orzo salad tossed in a creamy Greek salad dressing, and sourdough tartine topped with ingredients such as crispy prosciutto or local wild mushrooms.

Bar Sofia (1709 Lower Water Street)

The vibrancy of Latin cooking will soon make its way to Halifax’s waterfront with Bar Sofia, a restaurant that’ll showcase Argentinian and Peruvian flavours. Sitting inside Queen’s Marque, the casual eatery—from Drift’s Oliver and Bonacini Restaurants—will serve lunch, dinner and cocktails daily with a focus on tacos and tequila.

Cafe Suda (5520 Almon Street)

Halifax Brewery Market’s Gama by Lee is bringing a range of Asian dishes influenced by Korean, Chinese and Japanese cuisine. In the north end near Gottingen Street, Cafe Suda will offer classic Asian favourites like Korean dumplings called mandu along with flavourful rice bowls—called dup bap—covered in stir fried or braised toppings.

East Coast Conch Restaurant & Bar (771 Bedford Highway)

Bahamian-owned East Coast Conch Restaurant & Bar is finding a home on Bedford Highway inside the old Esquire Motel. As the first of its kind in Atlantic Canada, the restaurant will offer a range of seafood and fare from The Bahamas with a focal point on conch salad. This vibrant and crunchy salad features a mixture of raw conch meat, onions, bell peppers and juices for a fresh, zesty bite.

Pane e Circo (1511 Queen Street)

Something is finally setting up shop at The Doyle Apartments on the corner of Spring Garden Road and Queen Street. While Pane e Circo opened a Bishop’s Landing location at the end of 2021, the Bertossi Group-owned Italian-style salumeria is finding a second home where it’ll aim to sell high quality products like imported cheeses, artisanal sourdough and fresh croissants. Once it’s open, Pane e Circo is bound to be a hot Italian getaway where people can sip on an illy espresso, try a fresh aperol spritz or enjoy some house-made gelato.

Cafe Lunette (1741 Lower Water Street)

Oliver and Bonacini Restaurants is set to open another waterfront spot in Queen’s Marque, this time a Parisian-inspired eatery offering a range of classic and inventive dishes. Described as a cafe by day and a bistro by night, Cafe Lunette will serve as an ideal spot for fresh breakfast, business lunches and intimate dinner dates.

