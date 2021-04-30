News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 30, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 30, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 30, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

67 new cases might be the tip of the iceberg on April 30 

By

Today's COVID-19 report from the province doesn't just announce the same old stuff like new cases (67, down from yesterday), hospitalizations (22 in hospital, five of those in ICU, both numbers up from yesterday) and active cases (589, another record high). Today's report also conclusively proves the adage that it's possible to have too much of a good thing.

For weeks, if not months, Nova Scotia has encouraged its citizens to get tested for COVID, even if no symptoms are present. “Thousands and thousands of Nova Scotians have done what we have asked—get tested. Because of that, there currently is a large backlog in the lab of about three days,” top doc Robert Strang says in the report. “We need to expect high case numbers in the days ahead as the lab and public health get caught up.”

Related Nova Scotia has 45,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests: Nova Scotians waiting on a PCR test result right now may be watching their phones for longer than 72 hours.
For now, Strang says you should only get a PCR test if you have symptoms or COVID contact. THE COAST
Nova Scotia has 45,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests
Nova Scotians waiting on a PCR test result right now may be watching their phones for longer than 72 hours.
By Victoria Walton
COVID-19
Related Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this weekend (May 1-2)
A long line for rapid testing is a good sign for public health. THE COAST
Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this weekend (May 1-2)
By Victoria Walton
COVID-19

The backlog is about 45,000 tests, and as The Coast's full story about the situation explains, at recent rates that means over 400 positives are already in local labs, just waiting to be discovered. Now the province wants asymptomatic people to only get rapid testing at pop-up sites (here's where they are this weekend), leaving full testing for those with symptoms or solid exposure concerns. "Anyone else who already has an appointment booked should cancel it following instructions in their confirmation email."

The 67 new cases break down like this in the report: "Fifty-seven cases are in Central Zone, four cases are in Western Zone, three cases are in Eastern Zone and three cases are in Northern Zone.…One of the cases today in Central Zone is a staff member at Clarmar Residential Care Facility, a residential care home in Dartmouth. This is the second case involving staff at the facility."

Related Nova Scotia has 45,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests: Nova Scotians waiting on a PCR test result right now may be watching their phones for longer than 72 hours.
For now, Strang says you should only get a PCR test if you have symptoms or COVID contact. THE COAST
Nova Scotia has 45,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests
Nova Scotians waiting on a PCR test result right now may be watching their phones for longer than 72 hours.
By Victoria Walton
COVID-19
Related What happened at Northwood?: How Nova Scotia failed its most vulnerable.
an exclusive coast investigation
What happened at Northwood?
How Nova Scotia failed its most vulnerable.
an exclusive coast investigation
By Stephanie Nolen
COVID-19

Northwood also had a staff case earlier this week, and today The Coast has a story about it. We're sure you'll join us in hoping that none of this 45,000-test backlog turns out to be a resident at Northwood or any other nursing home, enduring the delay in waiting for the diagnosis to arrive.

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Friday, April 30

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 4 new 3 closed 16 active
Yarmouth 1 - 5
Lunenburg 3 2 5
Wolfville - 1 6
Central zone totals 49 new 16 closed 503 active
West Hants - - 4
Halifax 19 10 170
Dartmouth 25 6 235
Bedford 4 - 37
Eastern Shore 1 - 11
Northern zone totals 3 new 1 closed 18 active
Truro 2 - 10
Amherst - - -
Pictou 1 1 8
Eastern zone totals 3 new 4 closed 46 active
Antigonish - 1 -
Inverness - 1 4
Sydney 3 2 42

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone. The zone totals reflect every case in the area, while the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized with the patient's postal code to a region inside the bigger area. Because case information may be updated by the province after cases are announced, two things that lead to different totals are common: 1. the province never gets the information to track some case(s) at the community network level, usually leading to a higher number of cases in the zone total than the sum of the networks, and 2. a case may appear in the network day(s) after it was announced when a case that didn't have a postal code receives one, usually leading to a lower number of cases in the zone total than the sum of the networks. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

A new case at Northwood brings echoes of last year’s deadly outbreak
Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this weekend (May 1-2)
Eastern Front Theatre's Micro Digitals are teaspoon-sized doses of theatre
“We’re going to be throwing vaccines in the garbage and it could’ve been in somebody’s arm.”
Elliot Page's exclusive Oprah interview airs tonight
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. 15 lockdown life enhancers to help you hold on   (Arts + Culture)
  2. Nova Scotia has 45,000 backlogged COVID-19 tests   (COVID-19)
  3. It’s irresponsible to refuse a vaccine (yes, even AstraZeneca)   (COVID-19)
  4. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this weekend (May 1-2)   (COVID-19)
  5. “We’re going to be throwing vaccines in the garbage and it could’ve been in somebody’s arm.”   (COVID-19)
  6. How 40-to-54-year-olds can book an AstraZeneca vaccine appointment   (COVID-19)
  7. The new COVID restrictions: What’s considered essential in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  8. Where to get a COVID test this week (April 26-30)   (COVID-19)
  9. Say hello to the giant floating unicorn Halifax needs right now   (City)
  10. A new case at Northwood brings echoes of last year’s deadly outbreak   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.