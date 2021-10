666 ways to celebrate Halloween 2021 in Halifax

H

Villain's Theatre celebrates its favourite holiday with a fireside rendition of Hansel & Gretel.

Silky Nutmeg Ganache

MSTRKRFT

Hocus Pocus

ere’s the candy-bag-half-full way to look at it: Halloween falling on a Sunday this year means you have a whole weekend of tricking, treating and partying ahead of you. How will you fill that time? The city’s gotchu with ghoulish good times, from monstrous movie screenings to petrifying parties. Here, we’ve gathered 666 (OK, fine, more like 21) fun ways to spend your Halloweekend. Thank us later—and don’t forget to bring proof of vaccination and pick a costume that works with a mask.Sure, Neptune’s second play of the season isn’t technically a Halloween event, but the fact it’s a ghost play is our excuse for including it here. Based on the novel by Susan Hill, the play sees an ominous woman in black terrorizing a rural community—while one of the townspeople hires a skeptic actor to tell his story.Alderney Landing's annual transformation into a haunted house—complete with fun extras like the Creighton Crypt Ride and mystic readings—returns to scare your pants off.It's your last chance this year to take part in the two-hour trek around Halifax's downtown in the walking tour that boasts recommendations fromand. The self-proclaimed oldest walking tour in North America, it departs at 8:30pm from the old town clock on Citadel Hill. Register and find more info at thehalifaxghostwalk.com An outdoor, fireside performance from the Halloween-loving Villain's Theatre, this play takes a familiar fairy tale of two mooches who get lost in the woods and updates it for big laughs and funny frights.One-of-a-kind live performances from the likes of local drag royalty Anna Mona-Pia, Racheal Lush, Mya Foxx, Zara Matrix and Cobra await in Good Robot’s Mouse Trap Room.The creepy and kooky queens of Haus of Rivers bring thrills and chills with this drag cabaret.Gus’ Pub has a longstanding tradition of making the most of the scariest night of the year, and 2021 will be no different with this warm-up showcase of face-melting music.The award-winning DJ duo heats up The Seahorse’s dance floor at this hair-raising take on throwback night.Shawn Whynot revives the vintage way of watching movies: Providing a live soundtrack performance on the organ while the silent 1925 flickplays on the big screen. Widely considered one of the eeriest films ever made, the movie is still considered a landmark in movie make-up, with Lon Chaney providing pure nightmare fuel as the titular Phantom.Halifax Pride helps you turn up this Halloweekend with an outdoor dance party at Rogers Square (1626 Grafton Street) with a slew of hot local drag talent—including event co-host Elle Noir—*and*star Silky Nutmeg Ganache.A hair-raising horror flick marathon held at Saint Mary’s University, Hellifax offers a slew of scare-giving shorts and frightful features. Peep the whole two-day schedule on hellifax.com A Mi’kmaq answer to Jordan Peele’s, this 2019 horror flick traces a zombie apocalypse—and the secluded Indigenous reserve that seems immune to the outbreak.The Halifax Bears welcome one and all to this private party full of moving, grooving and hair-raising good times.Toronto EDM duo MSTRKRFT keep The Dome’s dance floor heaving with a mix of beats that’ll make you move at this ghastly good time.Day two of Gus’ Pub’s Weekend of Noise mini-fest sees the high-octane rock continue to cause serious head banging, hell-raising fun.Bust out your best fit for this costume party that promises to keep the vibes going with lots of creepy-crawly rock classics.Smash Wrestling's Sebastian Suave stars at this wrestling throw-down that also sees local hero Moon Miss defending their Atlantic Canadian Champion title.A costumes-encouraged concert starring the country rock Farewell Town.Montes Showbar is the place to be if you want your Halloween to be a retro-riffic good time: ‘80s cover act Maximum Overdrive will be playing hits from the Me Decade all night long.An open-to-all, costumes-encouraged roller skating sesh at The Oval might just be the best tick or treat pre-game there is. Don’t forget to bring a helmet, pads and a pal!Good Robot’s six-year-strong tradition of screening the Sanderson sisters’ story continues with this viewing party.Halloween tomfoolery is on offer at this swell Electric Spoonful show featuring Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset, Juicebox and Good Dear Good.If, for you, The Dome is home, we wouldn’t expect to find you anywhere else on the wildest night of the year—even if the only event details as of yet are that cover is $10 and bottle service is available.