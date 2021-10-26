666 ways to celebrate Halloween 2021 in Halifax

Oct 28The Woman In Black
Sure, Neptune’s second play of the season isn’t technically a Halloween event, but the fact it’s a ghost play is our excuse for including it here. Based on the novel by Susan Hill, the play sees an ominous woman in black terrorizing a rural community—while one of the townspeople hires a skeptic actor to tell his story.
Oct 20-Nov 14, Neptune Theatre, 1593 Argyle Street, neptunetheatre.com for tickets and details
Bluenose Ghosts Festival: Haunted House
Alderney Landing's annual transformation into a haunted house—complete with fun extras like the Creighton Crypt Ride and mystic readings—returns to scare your pants off.
Oct 28-31, 6:30-9:30pm, $10-$40
Halifax Ghost Walk's closing weekend
It's your last chance this year to take part in the two-hour trek around Halifax's downtown in the walking tour that boasts recommendations from Lonely Planet and Forbes. The self-proclaimed oldest walking tour in North America, it departs at 8:30pm from the old town clock on Citadel Hill. Register and find more info at thehalifaxghostwalk.com.
Oct 28-30, 8:30pm, Citadel Hill, $10-$20
An outdoor, fireside performance from the Halloween-loving Villain's Theatre, this play takes a familiar fairy tale of two mooches who get lost in the woods and updates it for big laughs and funny frights.
Oct 28-31, 7:30pm & 9pm, Shubie Park, 30 John Breton Drive, Dartmouth, PWYC, tickethalifax.com
Cabaret at Good Robot (Halloween Edition)
One-of-a-kind live performances from the likes of local drag royalty Anna Mona-Pia, Racheal Lush, Mya Foxx, Zara Matrix and Cobra await in Good Robot’s Mouse Trap Room.
Oct 28, 8pm, Good Robot, 2736 Robie Street, $16.93 via eventbrite
Oct 29Haus of Rivers Halloween
The creepy and kooky queens of Haus of Rivers bring thrills and chills with this drag cabaret.
Oct 29, 8pm, Grafton Street Dinner Theatre, 1741 Grafton Street, $27.54
Orchid’s Curse w/Pith, Vormir, Burdened
Gus’ Pub has a longstanding tradition of making the most of the scariest night of the year, and 2021 will be no different with this warm-up showcase of face-melting music.
Oct 29, 9pm-midnight, Gus’ Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10
Retro Night Halloween w/Pineo & Loeb
The award-winning DJ duo heats up The Seahorse’s dance floor at this hair-raising take on throwback night.
Oct 29, 9pm, The Seahorse Tavern, 2037 Gottingen Street, $9/$12
The Phantom of The Opera w/Organist Shawn Whynot
Shawn Whynot revives the vintage way of watching movies: Providing a live soundtrack performance on the organ while the silent 1925 flick Phantom of The Opera plays on the big screen. Widely considered one of the eeriest films ever made, the movie is still considered a landmark in movie make-up, with Lon Chaney providing pure nightmare fuel as the titular Phantom.
Oct 29, 7pm, Bethany United Church, 7171 Clinton Ave, $15
Oct 30
Halifax Pride helps you turn up this Halloweekend with an outdoor dance party at Rogers Square (1626 Grafton Street) with a slew of hot local drag talent—including event co-host Elle Noir—*and* RuPaul’s Drag Race star Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
Oct 30, 9pm, Rogers Square, 1626 Grafton Street, $20, tickets via eventbrite
Hellifax film festival
A hair-raising horror flick marathon held at Saint Mary’s University, Hellifax offers a slew of scare-giving shorts and frightful features. Peep the whole two-day schedule on hellifax.com.
Oct 30-31, Saint Mary’s University, Sobey Building, 923 Robie Street, hellifax.com
RobieScope screens Blood Quantum
A Mi’kmaq answer to Jordan Peele’s Get Out, this 2019 horror flick traces a zombie apocalypse—and the secluded Indigenous reserve that seems immune to the outbreak.
Oct 30, 7:30-10pm, Good Robot 2736 Robie Street, free
Beary Scary Bear Ball
The Halifax Bears welcome one and all to this private party full of moving, grooving and hair-raising good times.
Oct 30, 9pm-2am, Mayflower Curling Club, 3000 Monaghan Drive, $22.23 via eventbrite/$25 at the door
Evil Deeds Halloween: MSTRKRFT w/Karate Kactus
Toronto EDM duo MSTRKRFT keep The Dome’s dance floor heaving with a mix of beats that’ll make you move at this ghastly good time.
Oct 30, 9pm-3am, The Dome, 1739 Grafton Street, $27.94 via eventbrite
Hellacaust w/Dumpster Mummy, Built for Sin, Halnova
Day two of Gus’ Pub’s Weekend of Noise mini-fest sees the high-octane rock continue to cause serious head banging, hell-raising fun.
Oct 30, 9pm-midnight, Gus’ Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10
Drink or Treat w/The Ghoulblooms
Bust out your best fit for this costume party that promises to keep the vibes going with lots of creepy-crawly rock classics.
Oct 30, 10pm, Economy Shoe Shop, 1663 Argyle Street, free
UCW All Hallows’ Eve
Smash Wrestling's Sebastian Suave stars at this wrestling throw-down that also sees local hero Moon Miss defending their Atlantic Canadian Champion title.
Oct 30, 7:15pm, Spryfield Lions’ Rink, 25 Drysdale Road, $20-$25
Raise A Little Helloween w/Farewell Town
A costumes-encouraged concert starring the country rock Farewell Town.
Oct 30, 9pm-midnight, Finbar’s Portland Hills, 635 Portland Hills Drive, Dartmouth
‘80s Glow Party w/Maximum Overdrive
Montes Showbar is the place to be if you want your Halloween to be a retro-riffic good time: ‘80s cover act Maximum Overdrive will be playing hits from the Me Decade all night long.
Oct 30, 8pm, Montes Showbar Grill, 245 Waverley Road, Dartmouth
Oct 31Halloween Rollout w/Coffin Skate
An open-to-all, costumes-encouraged roller skating sesh at The Oval might just be the best tick or treat pre-game there is. Don’t forget to bring a helmet, pads and a pal!
Oct 31, 3-5pm, The Emera Oval, 5775 Cogswell Street, free
Good Robot’s six-year-strong tradition of screening the Sanderson sisters’ story continues with this viewing party.
Oct 31, 7:30-10pm, Good Robot, 2736 Robie Street, free
Gus’ Pub Spooktacular
Halloween tomfoolery is on offer at this swell Electric Spoonful show featuring Matt Steele & The Corvette Sunset, Juicebox and Good Dear Good.
Oct 31, 8pm, Gus’ Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10/$7 with costume
Nightmare on Grafton Street
If, for you, The Dome is home, we wouldn’t expect to find you anywhere else on the wildest night of the year—even if the only event details as of yet are that cover is $10 and bottle service is available.
Oct 31, 9pm-3:30am, The Dome, 1732 Argyle Street, $10