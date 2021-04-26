66 new infections push active cases over 300 on April 26 

For the tenth day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases across the province has gone up. For the second day in a row, the current surge of infections has set a new record for most new cases in a day. This is the situation on the fourth day of lockdown in Nova Scotia's COVID third wave.

The province is reporting 66 new cases on Monday, April 26. "Sixty cases are in Central Zone," says the official daily report, "eight of which were identified Sunday, April 25, at:

• Chebucto Heights Elementary, Halifax

• Joseph Howe Elementary, Halifax

• Oxford School, Halifax

• Bedford South School, Bedford

• Atlantic View Elementary, Lawrencetown

• Brookhouse Elementary, Dartmouth

• Cole Harbour District High, Dartmouth

• Nelson Whynder Elementary, North Preston

Three cases are in Eastern Zone, one of which was identified Sunday, April 25, at Jubilee Elementary in Sydney Mines. Two cases are in Western Zone, and one case is in Northern Zone."

There are now 323 active cases in the province. (The peak remains 466 active cases at the height of the first wave, April 19, 2020.)



A surge of testing has come with the increase in infections: 11,335 tests were completed by local labs yesterday, a record high for one day, nearly double the current daily average. The number of people in hospitals is holding at five, as it's been since Saturday, but there are now two people in intensive care. These are the first ICU patients since March 16, or 40 days ago.

Halifax has only been locked down for four days, not enough time to take the edge off a disease that has an incubation period around 14 days, so today the province announced two further steps in restrictions.



The first is a further tightening of things in the rest of the province outside the lockdown zone (Halifax Regional Municipality and some surrounding areas). This builds on the travel and gathering restrictions announced yesterday by capping restaurants at 50 percent capacity, plus other stuff spelled out in the official announcement.



The second step is more radical: closing all public schools in the lockdown zone. The closure starts tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27 at 8am. Remote learning will begin this Thursday, April 29.

“Every decision we make for our schools is out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with public health,” says education and early childhood development minister Derek Mombourquette in the press release about the closure. "I know this will be difficult for some families, but Nova Scotians have shown time and time again that they’ll step up in our fight against this virus.”

Mombourquette is way off the mark with "difficult for some." This sucks pretty universally, and the province knows it. As top doc Robert Strang in the release, “The best place for children and youth is in school, for their social, physical and mental well-being.” It's also best for working adults not to pause their incomes and careers to do a bad job at preparing the next generation to meet the challenges the future holds. But apparently the disease has gotten bad enough for this option.



"With the number of community and school cases rising and the impact on students, teachers and staff, I support the decision to move to at home learning in the greater Halifax area, as an additional measure," says Strang. "If we all do our part, our kids may be able to return to the classroom soon.”