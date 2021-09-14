66 new cases of COVID in Nova Scotia

With 66 new cases announced Tuesday, and 139 new cases since Friday, the province is reporting 173 active cases one day ahead of the planned opening of phase five.

This afternoon Dr. Robert Strang and minister of health Michelle Thompson will hold a COVID-19 briefing, likely to discuss the surge of new cases being reported in the northern region in a largely unvaccinated group of people.

“There is a large cluster of linked cases in a defined group in Northern Zone. Most of the group is unvaccinated, so more cases are expected,” reads a release from the province. Of today's new cases 61 are in the northern region and 59 are close contacts of a previous case. The COVID briefing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.





To date the province has administered 1,471,980 doses of vaccine and 706,250 Nova Scotians have received two doses. Getting to Phase 5 requires the province to be at least 75 percent fully vaccinated, a level that would be impossible to reach by Wednesday at last week's vaccination rate.

This will be Nova Scotia’s first pandemic briefing without a premier present. Tim Houston is stepping aside for his newly appointed health minister’s debut COVID press conference. Thompson, a former nursing home CEO and registered nurse, is a first-time MLA for Antigonish.