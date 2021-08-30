6,000 cases in Nova Scotia, explained in 6 charts

Nova Scotia passes another milestone of the COVID pandemic August 30.

By

Nova Scotia announced 31 new infections today, which is a below-average number on its own—the 31 are spread over Friday, Saturday and Sunday for about 10 infected per day. But with those cases the province has now reported a total of 6,030 COVID cases during the pandemic. In honour of passing the 6,000-infection milestone, The Coast presents six infographics to give perspective on how we got here, and inform what comes next.

1From the first cases announced March 15, 2020 through the 6,030th case August 30, 2021, Nova Scotia’s averaged 11.3 new infections every day during the pandemic. Knowing that, you can do a little analysis when the provincial case report comes out to determine if that day is above or below average. Go ahead and impress your friends.

2This pie chart is a snapshot of case totals across Canada on August 30, putting Nova Scotia's cases in perspective with the rest of the county: 6,030 is a lot for the east coast or The North, a drop in the bucket to the other provinces. Click  names at the top of the chart to turn data on/off and reveal places that get crowded out of the big picture.

3Hope you're ready for another serving of pie chart. Like the above version that puts all 13 Canadian provinces and territories in an interactive space, this one charts how many cases each of the 14 community health networks in Nova Scotia has had during the pandemic. Click pieces of the pie for details, or place names to clear away some data.

4Dating the start of the pandemic in Nova Scotia to March 13, 2020, when the first restrictions were announced, COVID’s been with us for 535 days. And in all that time, the province has only known 28 days when there were no active cases. The most recent happened last September, almost a year ago. The next, whenever it arrives, will be an occasion to celebrate.

5All 6,030 cases Nova Scotia's had, sorted by the location, age and gender categories the province publishes. Click for details! (Every patient has been accounted for under the male and female labels; it's unclear whether the province's case database only accepts those two choices, or no non-binary Nova Scotians have been diagnosed with COVID. If you can and want to shed any light on the situation, please comment below or DM The Coast confidentially on our socials.) Since last time we published this chart—after Nova Scotia hit the 5,000-case mark on May 19—two things have changed. 1. Where there hadn't been a case among males 80+ years old in the Eastern zone in May, now there is one, leaving Western zone females aged 80 and older as the only group that hasn't caught the disease. And 2. Males 20 to 39 years old in Central zone have become the demographic with the most infections (969 of the 6,030 total) in Nova Scotia, wresting that title from Central zone's females in the same age bracket.

6Here are the community health network totals in a different format that also shows what health zones the networks are in. Central zone has been home to more than three quarters of provincial cases with 4,687 of the total, and Halifax claims 2,275 of those, the most of any single community network. At the other end of the spectrum, Yarmouth/Shelburne/Digby has had the fewest cases, just 19 over the course of the pandemic—not much more than one case per month. Whatever happens with the fourth wave and its apparently inevitable arrival in Nova Scotia, we hope YSD continues to stay safe.

Tags

About The Author

Kyle Shaw

Kyle is the editor of The Coast. He was a founding member of the newspaper in 1993 and was the paper’s first publisher. Kyle occasionally teaches creative nonfiction writing (think magazine-style #longreads) and copy editing at the University of King’s College School of Journalism.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug 31

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug&nbsp;31

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Aug 30

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Aug&nbsp;30

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of vax progress in 2021

By Kyle Shaw

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of vax progress in 2021

Canada vaccination uptake tracker to chart people with at least one dose of vaccine

By Kyle Shaw

Canada vaccination uptake tracker to chart people with at least one dose of vaccine
More »

Latest in COVID-19

Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (September 1-5)

By Team Coast

Nova Scotia’s various testing methods allow pretty much anyone to get tested for COVID-19 for free, any time they want.

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug 31

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Aug&nbsp;31

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Aug 30

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Aug&nbsp;30

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of vax progress in 2021

By Kyle Shaw

Fully vaccinated Canada: animated tracker of vax progress in 2021
More »
More COVID-19 »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

Phase 5 arrives Sept 15, but NB border restrictions return Wednesday

By Kyle Shaw and Lyndsay Armstrong

Most public health rules will end when Phase 5 reopening starts September 15 in Nova Scotia, but COVID border restrictions will stay in place.

Housing and remorse dominate council’s first meeting since the shelter siege

By Victoria Walton

“Everybody’s heart was in the right place here,” said Halifax CAO Jacques Dube of the August 18 evictions.

Houston's quick health care shake-up

By Lyndsay Armstrong

“It's time to hit reset,” says Tim Houston.

Nova Scotia’s new cabinet has 2 health ministers, but is missing one for mental health

By Lyndsay Armstrong

On their way to the premier’s swearing-in ceremony Tuesday, Carol Houston (right foreground, with NS tartan handbag) and her husband Tim (tartan mask) make Nova Scotians wonder who wore it better.

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.