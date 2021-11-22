There have been 60 new cases of COVID-19 identified over the weekend.
There have been 60 new cases of COVID-19 identified over the weekend.

60 new COVID cases and a briefing scheduled for Wednesday

One man in his 90s has died of COVID-19, the 13th death since August.

A man in his 90s died from COVID-19 in the western region of the province, marking 13 deaths since August and 107 deaths since the pandemic began in Nova Scotia. The province is reporting 60 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, with 88 recoveries.


"COVID-19 is still here. It isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and it continues to take loved ones away from family and friends," premier Tim Houston said in a statement.


The premier is currently in Ottawa meeting for the first time in-person with prime minister Justin Trudeau. He’ll return to Halifax in time for a Wednesday morning COVID briefing alongside chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang.


"My thoughts are with everyone who is grieving,"  Houston said. "Let's prevent anyone else from going through this pain by getting fully vaccinated, staying home if you are sick and following public health measures.”


There are no new cases at the East Cumberland Lodge long term care home when an outbreak was announced November 8. In total 32 residents and 10 staff at the Pugwash home have contracted COVID-19, and three patients have died. The exposure in the nursing home came from transmission connected to the Gospel Light Baptist Church faith gathering in late October. To date, one organizer, pastor Robert Smith, has been fined.


Of the 60 new cases, 35 are in the central zone, 18 are in the northern zone, six cases were identified in the western zone and one case in the eastern zone. There’s limited community spread of COVID in Halifax and northern Nova Scotia.


More details and plans for rolling vaccines for children between five and 12 are expected during the briefing, which will be live-streamed Wednesday at 11am.


