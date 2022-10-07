6 things you can do in HRM this Thanksgiving weekend

It’s Thanksgiving this weekend (the real one, not November’s American Thanksgiving) and a lot of people are headed home to feast with friends and family. But what to do once you’ve stuffed yourself with turkey, gravy and mashed potatoes? We have a few ideas. Here’s a snapshot of what you can get up to this long weekend here in Halifax.



1. Forage in a forest: Enjoy the fall colors and have a stroll through the woods. While you’re there, keep an eye out for wild mushrooms you can eat (disclaimer: Only eat wild edibles you can confidently identify, or have been confirmed to be, in fact, edible by an expert). I have on good authority that there is a dead oak tree off the trails at York Redoubt that’s covered in chicken of the woods (a type of orange-colored bracket fungi).



2. G-g-g-ghosts?! Get spooked at the Bluenose Ghosts Festival, which kicks off this weekend at Alderney Landing in Dartmouth. Visitors can enjoy the haunted mansion, receive spiritual readings and snap a photo or two in the haunted selfie park. All activities are advertised as family-friendly, so the faint of heart should be safe.



3. Enjoy turkey-dinner inspired dishes: Not going home for the weekend? Stuck at work? Just hate cooking turkey? There’s a number of restaurants in the HRM that serve up turkey-dinner inspired dishes that will satiate your Thanksgiving cravings. Try the Thanksgiving crepe at the Portland Street Creperie in Dartmouth or CHKN Chop’s Turkey Dinner Burger (which contains no turkey, but a piece of fried chicken topped with stuffing, peas, cranberries and gravy) and its festive poutine.



4. Donate your fluids: Specifically, your blood, plasma and platelets. Canadian Blood Services released a public service announcement regarding its need for donors over the Thanksgiving weekend, which is traditionally a difficult time to get blood donations. There are 60 appointment openings at the Blood Collection Services Centre on Bayers Road in Halifax during the long weekend, with most available on Thanksgiving Monday. People can book appointments online at blood.ca, by calling 1-888-2-DONATE, or on the GiveBlood App.



5. Drive across the MacKay Bridge: Because the Macdonald Bridge will be CLOSED for scheduled maintenance. Halifax Harbour Bridges says the bridge will shut down at 7pm Friday, Oct. 7 and stay that way until 5:30am Tuesday, Oct. 11. This closure also applies to the sidewalk and bike lane, and is the second in a series of consecutive weekends of bridge closures.



6. Nap: Let’s be honest, you’re going to need one after all that turkey, right? Take a nap. You deserve it. We’ll see you again on Tuesday.

