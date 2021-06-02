Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 02, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

How the Light Lies (On You), one of the most innovative offerings in what’s been a boundary-pushing year for Halifax Theatre, comes to STAGES fest Friday. KIRSTEN BRUCE

How the Light Lies (On You), one of the most innovative offerings in what’s been a boundary-pushing year for Halifax Theatre, comes to STAGES fest Friday. KIRSTEN BRUCE

6 event picks including the must-see plays at STAGES Theatre Festival 

Make the most of Halifax’s first lightened lockdown weekend with these livestreams and shows.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

All hands on decks
Buying in with Gary Beals
How Nova Scotia’s reopening compares to the rest of Canada
Are Halifax cops any less racist since the street check report came out?
Reconciliation means looking into Shubenacadie residential school, too
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.