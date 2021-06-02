6 event picks including the must-see plays at STAGES Theatre Festival 

It’s the first weekend of the lightened lockdown restrictions, and the possibilities are endless—if not a touch overwhelming. What’s the way to make the most of it? This tipsheet of the top cultural happenings around town is sure to help.

Carbon Arc screens Wojnarowicz

While Halifax’s last indie cinema remains closed due to COVID-19, you can still support the Summer Street spot by renting your next flick through its site. Currently, the theatre is digitally screening this 2021 film, which it describes as “a fiery and urgent documentary portrait of downtown New York City artist, writer, photographer, and activist David Wojnarowicz.”

“As New York City became the epicentre of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, Wojnarowicz weaponized his work and waged war against the establishment’s indifference to the plague until his death from it in 1992 at the age of 37,” Carbon Arc adds. The movie doubles as a glimpse into the East Village arts scene of the ‘80s.

Thu Jun 2, carbonarc.ca, $9

Jenny Town

Who else but folk rock royalty Jenn Grant could deliver the pocket-sized hit of joy that is this weekly variety show? For this week’s episode, Grant is bringing together Mama Kin, Vince The Messenger and Greg Keeler on her Youtube channel for some retro-fabulous fun.

Thu June 3, 8pm, Youtube

How the Light Lies (On You) at STAGES Theatre Festival

Since COVID’s early days, it was clear that Halifax’s indie theatre scene was pandemic proof, pivoting to virtual performances and changing the very form of what theatre can be with an enviable fluidity. One of the best case studies? The New Pants Project and its play How the Light Lies (On You), returning to this year’s STAGES to explore the life and work of painter Florine Stettheimer. Tune in for the live, online show!

Fri Jun 4, 7pm; festival passes available through easternfronttheatre.com/stages, performance links sent via email once pass is purchased; $15-$40/email kat@easternfronttheatre.com for info for unwaged persons’ tickets.

Matt Mays’ Mantle Music

The Duke of Dartmouth is promising this is the last of his livestream shows, a promise that feels like maybe we are getting close to the end of this pandemic after all. Tune in via Youtube to see Mays rip through his 2008 album with El Torpedo, Terminal Romance, live song by song.

Fri June 4, 9pm, Youtube, free

One Week with live piano accompaniment

The Scotia Festival of Music has continued to carry its tune in the face of C19, offering up a robust online event, full of free shows streaming live via Facebook and Youtube. The fest calls curtains on another year with this incredible offering: Halifax pianist Sageev Oore revives the lost art of live music accompanying a silent film, bringing thunder and lightning to the ivories as Buster Keton’s classic movie about a hapless newlywed couple unfolds.

Sat June 5, 7:30pm, Facebook and Youtube, free

Crypthand play reading at STAGES Festival

As STAGES, the theatre festival celebrating works at all points of the creative process, returns to us this season, it’s bringing along a play reading for a piece that’s been piquing interest since 2019, when it won the Best Original Script award at the Halifax Fringe Festival. In Crypthand, the life and loves of Anne Lister (dubbed the “first modern lesbian”) are revisited and re-imagined, based off Lister’s 19th century diaries.

Tue June 8, 2pm; festival passes available through easternfronttheatre.com/stages, performance links sent via email once pass is purchased; $15-$40/email kat@easternfronttheatre.com for info for unwaged persons’ tickets.