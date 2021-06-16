6 event picks, including Lafawndah at EVERYSEEKER Festival 

It’s the first weekend of phase two in Nova Scotia’s COVID reopening plan and the unofficial first weekend of summer, since the longest day of the year happens to be this coming Monday. Are you as excited as we are? Here’s your weekly guide to Halifax’s arts and culture scene to make sure you make the most of every moment:

Quietly: A theatrical film

While Eastern Front Theatre’s STAGES Festival—its annual celebration of works at all, yes, stages of development—has called curtains on another year, you still have time to peep this recorded piece of theatre by Margaret Muriel. Billed as one woman’s experience with misogyny and rape culture, the one-person show traces what happens next once the main character realizes she is worthy of respect.

To June 20, eventbrite.ca for screening link, $16.93

EVERYSEEKER presents: DJ Ouri, zamzam club w/Cher Hann

An early celebration of the Summer Solstice, this live, virtual dance party is the best way for you and your bubble to shake off all your stress and mark the beginning of the best season.

Thu June 17, 7pm, Zoom, register at everyseeker.com

The Shapes of Lakes

A new series of wall-based works by Halifax-based artist Eryn Foster that, as the artist’s statement puts it, “explores abstract forms and amorphous shapes [Foster] delightfully and obsessively takes notice of in nature,” opens at Hermes as the gallery’s first show since the third wave washed ashore in Nova Scotia. It’s also the first solo gallery show Foster—an accomplished artist whose resume boasts curating Nocturne Festival, showing her work across North America and winning numerous national grants and awards—has staged in a decade.

June 17-27, Hermes Gallery, 5682 North Street, Halifax, free

Open City

It feels like a dream come true, but trust when we say it’s real life: The third wave is ending, Phase 2 is here and Open City is back to remind you of the million reasons why you love Halifax. Get out there and see the city with fresh eyes as neighbourhoods and shops set up special stalls and happenings—but don’t forget your mask, your sanitizer and to keep physical distance. Peep a full list of what’s on in your neighbourhood on Open City’s site.

Sat June 19, various locations, free, opencityhalifax.ca

EVERYSEEKER presents: Digital Inventions archive with aRENYE, Asuquomo, Ikumagialiit, Lafawndah, Maximata

A host of the online festival’s top talent—including France’s own avant-garde artist Lafawndah—gathers for this event, which EVEYRSEEKER describes as a “poly-dimensional showcase featuring the wonderful, the weird, the sublime, the exploratory.” Hop onto Zoom and let the annual event known for pushing creative boundaries do what it does best.

Sat June 19, 8pm, Zoom, register at everyseeker.com

Change The Game

A rescheduled event from this year’s Mayworks Festival, Change The Game is described by event organizers as “an afternoon of radical cooperative board games.” The two tabletop games have you rolling the dice to take down a fascist threat or build a city-wide rebellion, and ticket purchases not only get you in on the fun but also ensures you get your own copy of the board games in question to keep. Shake, rattle and roll to The Derby Showbar (AKA The Marquee) for the fun!

Sun June 20, The Derby Showbar, 2037 Gottingen Street, 4-8pm, $60 per table, mayworkskjipuktukhfx.ca for tickets and details