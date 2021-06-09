6 event picks, including Keonté Beals at the 2021 ECMAs 

Lockdown-lite is still here, but thankfully so is summer! These are the weekends we spend the rest of the year dreaming about, so obviously you want to spend them right. We’ve got your back with the city’s can’t-miss cultural offerings and the perfect things to stream during the home stretch of sheltering in place.

click to enlarge Keonté Beals is one of many HRM musicians up for multiple ECMAs—and he's taking Coast readers behind-the-scenes of the show with an Instagram takeover. SBMITTED

The 2021 East Coast Music Awards

It’s been a hard go of it for live music these days, as you doubtless know, but one of the things that makes music so beautiful is its resilience. The past year, when we needed it most, music was there for us—and so were the musicians who made it. Here, celebrate some of the best—including nominees like Beauts, Kim Harris, Braden Lam and Keonté Beals, who will also be taking over The Coast’s Instagram for the weekend.

Thu June 10, 8pm, Facebook and Youtube

Space Girl

Eastern Front Theatre’s STAGES Festival continues with this play, which blends real-time performance and a choose-your-own adventure format that makes each audience member’s experience unique. The show’s story traces one human’s escape to outer space, where she finds complete freedom while watching Earth below. Tune into the performance by purchasing a festival pass through Eastern Front’s website and then a performance link will be emailed to you. Thu June 10, 7pm and Fri June 11, 7pm, festival passes available through easternfronttheatre.com/stages, performance links sent via email once pass is purchased; $15-$40/email kat@easternfronttheatre.com for info for unwaged persons’ tickets.

Jenny Town

Who else but folk rock royalty Jenn Grant could deliver the pocket-sized hit of joy that is this weekly variety show? For this week’s episode, Grant is bringing together Jill Barber and Allison Russell on her Youtube channel for some retro-fabulous fun. Thu June 10, 8pm, Youtube

ALEXA CUDE

Black Vibes ANSMA showcase: Zamani, Owen O’Sound Lee and Jah’Mila

This weekend’s ECMA celebrations will, of course, look a little different, thanks to the pandemic. But you can still catch plenty of performances by the region’s best and brightest—including this livestream starring up-and-coming R&B phenom Zamani, reggae royalty Jah’Mila and genre-defying Owen O’Sound Lee. Fri June 11, 6pm, Facebook and Youtube,

Pop-Up Love Party

What is love? Zuppa Theatre Company is ready to help us know, partnering with Eastern Front Theatre’s STAGES Festival to deliver another live, online edition of its famous theatrical experience that “reimagines Plato’s Symposium in its quest to define love with all its plagues and pleasures,” and bills itself as equal parts live theatre, philosophical feast and drinking party. Fri June 11, 9pm, sidedooraccess.com for tickets and streaming link, $20/PWYC

Matt Steele w/Awolk, Kristen Martell

Three local favourites of the singer-songwriter scene come together for a sweet Tuesday showcase that’ll have you humming for days. Tue June 15, 8pm, sidedooraccess.com for tickets and streaming link, $10/PWYC