6 cases plus more B117 variants Tuesday, April 6 

For the eighth day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting fresh COVID-19 infections. There are six new cases in the province today, pushing the number of active cases to 36. That's the most active cases in more than a month, dating to the 38 reported February 28. The high for 2021 is 39 active cases on February 27, while the peak during our first wave was 466 active cases on April 19, 2020, and peak second wave was 142 active cases on December 1.

Five of today's six new cases are in the Central health zone. "One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada," says the province's daily report. "The person has been self-isolating, as required. Three are close contacts of a previously reported case. One is under investigation."

Case number six (or maybe it's case number one) is in the Eastern zone—specifically the Sydney health network according to the localizing chart below—and the province says the patient is connected to another patient.

There's also a correction to the numbers reported yesterday, which is accounted for on our map at the top of this page with provincial case totals. "One case that was reported yesterday in Central Zone has been removed from the cumulative count today," the province says, "as it will be counted in another province." If that sounds to you like a C19 patient is in Nova Scotia, potentially infecting Nova Scotians, but they technically count in another province's totals because that's the way national public health does things, well, that's the way it sounds to us, too. To be sure, we've asked the province to clarify where exactly this person is.

The National Microbiology Lab sent some results back to Nova Scotia, after doing genetic sequencing on a batch of the province's positive C19 tests. It turns out "four new UK variant cases have been identified," according to the provincial update. All these B117 variant cases were in the Central zone—two patients were close contacts of other patients, two had an international travel connection—and the patients are all now recovered from their infections. "At this time, there is no sign of community spread from the variant cases," the province says.

With these four, Nova Scotia has had a total of 22 known B117 cases, making it our most active variant. There have been 10 cases of the 501V2 variant, AKA the South African strain, the most recent getting announced March 16. We still haven't identified a case of P1, the worrisome new variant out of Brazil, which has been found in BC, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

Nova Scotia's testing and vaccination programs are still moving slowly after the Easter long weekend. Local labs completed just 975 tests on Nova Scotian samples yesterday, where the daily average over the past week has been over 2,500 tests. And local clinics delivered 2,965 doses of vaccine yesterday; a week ago, almost 5,200 doses were injected.

Last but not least, for the 10th day in a row, Nova Scotia has one C19 patient in hospital. The province will not say it it's been the same person all 10 days, or multiple patients.

