April 24, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 24, 2021.

52 new cases and 201 active cases Saturday, April 24 

Two days into the HRM lockdown, Nova Scotia's COVID-19 numbers are still rising.

By

On the second day of the Halifax lockdown cases keep climbing, as the province is reporting 52 new COVID-19 infections today. That's the second-highest daily total of Nova Scotia's pandemic—the highest being 55 cases on April 23, 2020 in the heart of the first wave.

Just one patient has recovered since yesterday's report, so Nova Scotia's current caseload is up to 201 active cases. That's the most in a long time, but still less than half the highest-ever caseload of 466 active cases, marking the April 19, 2020 first-wave peak.

"Forty-four cases are in Central Zone, one of which was identified Friday, April 23, at Oyster Pond Academy in Oyster Pond," says the Saturday case report from the province. "Four cases are in Eastern Zone, one of which was identified Friday, April 23, at Shipyard Elementary in Sydney. Four cases are in Northern Zone, one of which was identified Friday, April 23, at Cobequid Educational Centre in Truro."

Another person has gone into hospital with the disease, bringing the number of COVID hospitalizations up to five people across the province. Because it's now the weekend, no information about vaccinations is available. And in a rare positive sign during this viral surge, a record high 7,910 tests were processed by Nova Scotia's labs yesterday, which is almost double the current daily average.

“We are at a critical point in our effort to get the pandemic under control. Case numbers are climbing to first wave levels and there is community spread in HRM,” says premier Iain Rankin in the daily report. “Following the current restrictions is vital. Please avoid non-essential travel in and out of HRM and surrounding communities. If everyone does their part, we can beat this.”

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Saturday, April 24

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 0 new 0 closed 9 active
Yarmouth - - 3
Lunenburg - - 3
Wolfville - - 3
Central zone totals 44 new 0 closed 153 active
West Hants 1 - 2
Halifax 7 - 49
Dartmouth 25 - 70
Bedford 8 - 16
Eastern Shore 1 - 4
Northern zone totals 4 new 0 closed 10 active
Truro 1 - 5
Amherst - - -
Pictou 3 - 5
Eastern zone totals 4 new 1 closed 29 active
Antigonish - - 1
Inverness - - 2
Sydney 4 1 26

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

