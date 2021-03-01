Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 07, 2021 Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

5 sure things for International Women’s Day 

Both online and in-person, here’s how to celebrate not-men this year.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

A whole bunch of Halifax musicians get ECMA noms
First look at Boyd’s Pharmasave on Agricola Street
35 of Canada’s best hockey players are in Halifax this week
Strankin ends 1-month Halifax lockdown after a week
Nova Scotia’s vaccine rollout continues to have technical difficulties
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Arts + Culture

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.