5 sure things for International Women’s Day 

On this International Women’s Day, Monday, March 8, let’s take a beat to remember that women earn less money per hour for the same work as men, and women of colour earn even less than white women. Call it the wage gap, call it the power gap, it’s real and it’s the reason if you conjure up the image of all the bosses you’ve ever had in your life, most of them were likely white men, and only if you’re lucky, one of them was a woman of colour. If this makes you mad, channel that energy into celebrating the non-men in your life and on earth with these events.

Women’s Day Benefit Show

This Sunday, The Get Down is celebrating women in style at Gus' Pub & Grill. Come and witness performances from Lxvndr, Megz, Wren Kelly and Bailey Mackinnon. Admission fee is $10 with proceeds will go to the Avalon Sexual Assault Centre on Dresden Row. March 7, 7-10pm, Gus' Pub & Grill. More information on iamlxvndr, $10.

Elle's Bistro Comedy: International Women's Day

Get your laugh on in the name of International Women's Day with some of the funniest women in Halifax. Comedians Aisha Brown and Heidi Brander will have you wince-laughing at Elle’s Bistro. March 7, 7-10pm, Elle’s Bistro, tickets via Eventbrite, $15.

NSFL International Women's Day Virtual Event

Titled “Rise up, Resilient women,” this is part of the Nova Scotia Federation of Labour’s International Women’s Day Event. Author Karen Dean will be speaking at the free morning event, so grab your cup of coffee and log in. March 8, 8:30-10:30am, via Zoom, details on Facebook, free.

Choose to Challenge: Women’s Resilience in the Time of COVID-19

The Halifax Regional Municipality In partnership with Halifax Regional Municipality’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion/ANSAIO is hosting an International Women’s Day celebration. Clinical social worker, writer, researcher and PhD candidate Rajean Willis will be speaking at the event, co-hosted by councillor Pamela Lovelace and Christine Yang. Don't forget to register in advance. March 8, 10am-12pm, via Zoom, more details at the city's IWD event page, free.

Survival of the Artist: Women in the Arts During a Pandemic

Join The National Arts Centre in celebrating International Women’s Day. It’s all about women, so the free online events will be about the voices and experiences of women in the performing arts. The livestream starts at 1:30pm and you don’t want to miss it. March 8, 1:30pm, National Arts Centre Livestream, details at Survival of the Artist: Women in the Arts During a Pandemic, free.