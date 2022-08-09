5 new songs by Halifax musicians you need to hear

Your playlist called. It’s bored. It wants a make-over, a glow-up, an injection of freshness. But lucky for you, while the same ol’ same isn’t cutting it anymore, a handful of Halifax musicians have released new tunes you need to hear. Add these to your queue and discover the latest grooves you’ve been missing:



Chudi Harris’ “How It’s Always Been”

One of the city’s most golden-throated singers, Chudi Harris has long been a mainstay of Halifax R&B. His newest, though, sees the artist lean more pop with a bound-for-the-radio bounce of a light-hearted single that brings Lil Nas X to mind.



Braden Lam’s “don’t let go”

Singer-songwriter Braden Lam is no stranger to constructing anthemic love songs, from his debut “Halifax Girl” to fan favourite “Coffee Breath.” His latest is a fresh fork in the same sonic vein, calling to mind the happiest takes by Ben Howard or Tim Baker.

Carleton Stone’s “House In The Hills”

Half of the duo Port Cities, Stone is ready to remind fans of his solo chops with his latest, an anti-Hollywood song about favouring the simple life and the perils of social media. “I don’t need Balenciaga jeans/I’m just gettin’ tired of being scared of my dreams” Stone croons overtop a snapping synth and slow-plucked guitar that evokes an unplugged Shawn Mendes. Expect to hear it on repeat from passing cars for the rest of the season—and expect not to mind that one bit.



Moira & Claire’s “i keep texting you”

Antigonish singer-songwriter sisters Moira & Claire keep their finely honed folk-pop vibes going with their latest, “i keep texting you.” The lo-fi, bedroom pop music and silky, sibling harmonies bounce off the nail-biting lyrics in a frisson that’s both addictive and relatable to those early-crush days.



Willa Owen’s “Sundown”

The debut single from Halifax singer-songwriter Willa Owen is synth-y, sincere and edged with bittersweet, a perfect introduction that’ll immediately hook fans of Stars and Lana Del Ray. The sonic equivalent of the sky’s fading rays, it is bound to get repeat listens as the flames of your summer fling sputter out.