5 new Nova Scotian and Canadian TV shows to watch now

The post-holiday haze, the January blahs, the still-long evenings that have a dark sky pressing against the windows by 4pm: Whatever you call this time of year (the last one was especially catchy, no?) there’s only one way to get through it. This, my friends, is peak TV season.

Before you brush this off as tragic, take a moment to recall that we are living during the golden age of the medium: A time when there are more TV shows than ever before, and more of them are pushing the boundaries of what the form can be. But chances are you already know that, because you’ve got your own favourite series, something so sweeping and cinematic it feels like proof that we’re in a post-prestige age—or so simple and silly it makes your eyes leak every episode. No matter where your television tastes fall, here’s a handful of buzzy new things to watch, from new seasons of two Nova Scotian sitcoms to Canada’s hottest small-screen export, which just dropped its second season.

Vollies

One-man industry institution Jonathan Torrens—who, in case you somehow don’t know, has credits on everything from Mr. D to Street Cents to The Trailer Park Boys—stepped into the role of writer-director for this Bell FiBeTV series, which centres on the misadventures of a hapless band of volunteer firefighters in a sleepy Canadian town. Torrens also stars in the Nova Scotian-shot sitcom, alongside TikTok star Alicia McCarvell, who’s making good here on her long-held plans to pivot to comedy. While the series debuted in 2021, it dropped Season 2 last month—meaning now is the time to get caught up on the show, which earned Torrens a Canadian Screen Award nomination.

Watch it via the Bell FiBe app or on Bell TV’s Channel 1.

Son of a Critch

This Hour Has 22 Minutes star Mark Critch began following the path of higher comic stardom when he dropped this sitcom excavation of his childhood last January (a road taken by fellow funny folk as disparate as Chris Rock and Ron James). Back this month with a new season, Critch continues to stick close to the formula, delivering a silly and lighthearted look at coming of age circa 1980s St. John’s. While uneven at times (the actor cast as Mrs. Critch is a calcified Newfoundland accent in a housecoat; the actor playing her son sounds like a mainlander), the series isn’t short on bright spots—particularly moments between young Critch and his grandad, who bring a mismatched, Stadler and Waldorf energy.

Watch it Tuesday evenings on CBC or online on CBC Gem.





Sort Of

Bilal Baig’s Toronto-set dramedy about a fluid millennial is probably Canada’s biggest international hit series since Degrassi: The Peabody-winning show was picked up by HBO Max stateside and is beloved by everyone from the LA Times to New York Magazine to The Hollywood Reporter. The series was renewed for a third season in December 2022. Now, then, is the perfect time for you to catch up on the messy misadventures of Baig’s relatable lead, Sabi Mehboob, as they handle job loss, relationship flops and more.

Watch it on CBC or stream it via CBC Gem.

How To Lose Everything: The Series

A collection of standalone, animated short stories about personal loss, this pass-the-tissues series is created by Christa Couture and produced with Michelle St. John. Each episode is written and directed by a different pair of Indigenous artists, representing a host of nations and perspectives. This one premieres on Jan. 27 on CBC Gem and we’re setting a calendar reminder for it now.

The Missus Downstairs

22 Minutes alum Mary Walsh’s next move has been to the director’s chair, steering and starring in this lighthearted comedy that follows the friction between a down-on-his-luck everyman and the titular missus downstairs, Walsh’s curler-bedecked biddy who doesn’t approve of her new upstairs neighbour. A new second season makes the case that now is the time to get into this giddy, good-time show.

Watch it via the Bell FiBe app or on Bell TV’s Channel 1.