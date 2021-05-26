5 event picks including harp star Kristan Toczko 

Stop doomscrolling! Instead of staring into the void, why not watch something worthwhile? Yes, there are lots of cool movies and TV shows worth streaming during lockdown, but don't forget about the local livestreams that will not only entertain you but help you feel more connected to the city outside your apartment windows. Here, we're sharing a few online events we've marked on our calendars happening over the next week.

Carbon Arc screens Endless

“Isn’t it fantastic?” one stranger asks another in Endless, standing inside a cafe and watching the snow fall outside. “What?” replies the other stranger, flatly. “Everything! Everything is fantastic!” replies the first. This 2019 Swedish film with English subtitles is billed by Carbon Arc as a “reflection on human life in all its beauty and cruelty, its splendour and banality,” and tbh we think that’s just the medicine we need as lockdown trudges on (other than our vaccines, of course). Renting the flick through Carbon Arc’s site helps support the city’s last indie theatre so that, when all this is over, we can once again hit up its Summer Street spot to see a movie. May 26-27, carbonarc.ca, $10.16

Ian Janes: Solo from the Studio

The Nova Scotian singer-songwriter celebrates the release of his latest album, Episode 5—and its accompanying book—Saturday night with this livestream show through Side Door that flaunts his pop sensibilities and soul and jazz influences. Sat May 29, 8pm, sidedooraccess.com for tickets and link, $15/PWYC

Kristan Toczko at Scotial Distancing Festival

The Scotia Festival of Music has always been an internationally renowned celebration of all things classical—and it’s determined that no global pandemic will throw a wrench in its plans. All this means that you get to bask in the cutting-edge sonic styles of harpist Kristan Toczko—whose TikTok virality spawned the New York Times headline “How the Harp got Hip”—while you shelter-in-place thanks to this festival showcase. Sun May 30, 7:30pm, Facebook Live and Youtube, free

Staging The Screen with Mocean Dance

If you, too, are missing the thrill of seeing live dance shows, Mocean Dance has a way for you to quiet the craving: Its new series Staging The Screen is a collection of videos that capture new works in various stages of development, allowing you to watch the creative process and poetry of motion from your couch. Moceandance.com, free