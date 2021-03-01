News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

March 27, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 27, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 27, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

5 cases and 7 recoveries—the humans win Saturday 🏆 

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 numbers for March 27.

By

It's the weekend, so we'll start the day with a journalistic sort of brunch—eating our words. In yesterday's report, we said that the province "has been horrible at providing follow-up information" when it comes to "probable" cases, those that aren't conclusively positive or negative. It came up because there was a probable case at Sackville Heights Junior High, and we warned you to "be prepared to never hear about this one again."

Well, we sure got that wrong. Today the province is reporting five new cases, "including one probable case identified yesterday, March 26, at Sackville Heights Junior High in Lower Sackville." For the record, we're sorry. We hoped that case was going to turn out to be nothing. Instead it's the second school-related case in a week, and Sackville Heights becomes the 18th school to have COVID-19 in Nova Scotia's pandemic second wave.

"With two cases connected to schools in the Sackville area, we want to ensure the community has easy access to testing this weekend," says Nova Scotia premier Iain Rankin in today's report. "Our mobile testing unit will be set up at the Sackville Legion on Saturday and Sunday between 9:30 am and 5:30 pm. I encourage anyone to drop in or book an appointment online."

Today's five new patients are all "close contacts of previously reported cases," according to the report, and seven former patients recovered since yesterday, leaving Nova Scotia at 25 active cases. That means the humans beat the disease today.

For the month so far, there have been 68 new cases and 80 recoveries, giving the humans a shot of winning March when it ends in a few days. In 2021, Nova Scotians beat the virus in January, but we lost February badly. To win March and capture the lead for the year, let's be sure to follow team trainer/provincial chief medical officer of health Robert Strang's advice.

"I encourage Nova Scotians to continue to make testing a part of their regular routine," Strang says in today's report, the human-vs-microbe competition clearly on his mind. "Testing remains an important part of our province's defence against the virus, particularly where people have very mild or no symptoms."

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Saturday, March 27

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 0 new 0 closed 1 active
Yarmouth - - -
Lunenburg - - -
Wolfville - - 1
Central zone totals 5 new 6 closed 20 active
West Hants - - -
Halifax 1 1 5
Dartmouth 1 4 9
Bedford 2 1 4
Eastern Shore - - -
Northern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 0 active
Truro - - -
Amherst - - -
Pictou - - -
Eastern zone totals 0 new 1 closed 3 active
Antigonish - - -
Inverness - - 3
Sydney - 1 -

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

Tags: , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Spring comes up like a crocus
Nova Scotia needs to do more to ensure its shelters embody harm reduction
Video report: Catch up on Halifax Regional Council’s March 23 meeting
7 Sure Things happening in Halifax from March 25-31
Province gives breakdown of vaccine timeline by age group
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Survey Asks

The Poll: What can't we wait for this spring?

  • The rhododendrons in the Public Gardens blooming
  • Pints on the patio
  • Chilly ocean dips
  • Getting our first vaccine

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. We made a couple Suez Ship memes   (City)
  2. What’s coming to Halifax Regional Council on Tuesday, March 23   (City)
  3. Spring comes up like a crocus   (City)
  4. Province gives breakdown of vaccine timeline by age group   (COVID-19)
  5. Are you a house-hunting millennial? Better sharpen your pencil   (City)
  6. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  7. How to sign up for your COVID-19 vaccine   (COVID-19)
  8. Nova Scotia needs to do more to ensure its shelters embody harm reduction   (Opinion)
  9. The Youth Project is offering free gender-affirming garments to young Nova Scotians   (City)
  10. 3 cases—oh crap, make that 4 cases—on Thursday   (COVID-19)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.