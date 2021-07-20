5 can’t-miss events happening at 2021 Halifax Jazz Festival 

Well Halifax, if you’re looking for the true source of this scorching summer heatwave, we have a theory: It’s the white-hot lineup Jazz Fest continues to serve as the seasonal staple rolls on. This humidity, though? We’ll blame god/the sky/our horoscope for that. Below we’re breaking down the must-see events of the festival’s second week—all of which is online and most of which are free. C u at the (virtual) show!

Kim Harris

The St. Matt’s Church Virtual Series takes the IRL experience of Jazz Fests past into the COVID age by inviting a slate of performers to create pre-recorded live sets from its venerable stage. On Thursday, July 22 from 8-9pm, the lush alt-pop of Halifax’s Kim Harris will be doing just that, bringing a show as ripe, juicy and sweet-tart as a wild blueberry as Harris performs from her excellent 2020 album Heirloom. Thu Jul 22, 8-9pm, $10-$15, halifaxjazzfestival.ca for streaming link and ticket details.

The Fusion of Culture and Dance w/Jesse Benjamin

This Halifax Jazz Fest livestreamed workshop sees Mi'kmaq dancer Jesse Benjamin leading a discussion on the importance and legacy of Indigenious art and culture. Sat Jul 24, 11am-noon, free, Youtube and Facebook

Jennah Barry

Singer-songwriter/dreamweaver Jennah Barry watered our seedlings of hope when she dropped the album Holiday during the pandemic’s gruelling early days last year. Now, she’s taking to the St. Matt’s stage for this live, pre-recorded live show that’s bound to feel like its own form of holiday from screen time. Sat Jul 24, 8-9pm, free, Youtube

Owen O’Sound Lee

Lee’s musical resume boasts collaborations with a who’s who of all the genres his sonic palette blends: Think Mariah Carey, Drake and Jully Black. But don’t let that make you think he’s only fit for the guest verse. Instead, the singer/rapper has been quietly proving he can do it all with a cinnamon-y voice and knife-sharp barz—as this pre-recorded live show from The Carleton stage proves. Fri Jul 30, 8-9pm, free, Youtube

The MisEducation of Hip Hop w/Dilshan Weerasinghe

With a title that we hope is a nod to Lauryn Hill’s landmark album, this online discussion tackles musical diversity and the storytelling opportunities that hip hop and hip hop-influenced jazz offer. Hosted by musicologist, music educator and guitarist Dilshan Weerasinghe.

Sat Aug 7, 11am-noon, free, Youtube and Facebook