Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 20, 2021 Arts + Music » Music

click to enlarge Jennah Barry will perform from her 2020 smash Holiday at the Jazz Fest on Saturday.

Dario Lozano-Thornton

Jennah Barry will perform from her 2020 smash Holiday at the Jazz Fest on Saturday.

5 can’t-miss events happening at 2021 Halifax Jazz Festival 

Midway through the fest’s run, there’s still a ton to see and stream.

By

Tags: , , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

NS calls grieving woman “hostile individual” behind her back
Agricola Street sinkhole caused by human activity
Preparing for an in-person Halifax Pride
Premier Iain Rankin has called a provincial general election
Rankin’s pre-election funding frenzy continues
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Music

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nova Scotia gives free admission to all provincial museums this summer   (Arts + Culture)
  2. Cathy Jones is off CBC’s 22 Minutes after 28 years   (Arts + Culture)
  3. 5 can’t-miss events happening at 2021 Halifax Jazz Festival   (Music)
  4. Get a Sweet Tease of burlesque and drag this weekend   (Arts + Culture)
  5. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  6. Preparing for an in-person Halifax Pride   (Cultural Festivals)
  7. Lie With Me   (Arts + Culture)
  8. Your treasure map to the complete Frenchy’s Car Tour   (Arts + Culture)
  9. Strang says physically distanced dance floors are the new norm   (COVID-19)
  10. Mark Black's interview with Jay Reatard   (Music)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.