May 10, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

4,000 cases, 3 waves, 1 chart 

Nova Scotia’s third wave of COVID-19 is like nothing the province has seen before.

By

Nova Scotia's pandemic started in 2020 with an intense first wave of infections, then its settled down so much that the second wave in December was more like a ripple. But things changed again, and a massive third COVID wave arrived in April. It took the disease 407 days—more than a year—to infect 2,000 Nova Scotians, and just 15 days to get 2,000 more, pushing past a milestone 4,000 cases on May 10. The third wave's scale is so far beyond the province's experience, we created this interactive chart from provincial data to help explain it. Click through to the end to find out where government lockdown measures came into effect during the third wave’s climb.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

