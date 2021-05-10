4,000 cases, 3 waves, 1 chart Nova Scotia’s third wave of COVID-19 is like nothing the province has seen before.

Nova Scotia's pandemic started in 2020 with an intense first wave of infections, then its settled down so much that the second wave in December was more like a ripple. But things changed again, and a massive third COVID wave arrived in April. It took the disease 407 days—more than a year—to infect 2,000 Nova Scotians , and just 15 days to get 2,000 more, pushing past a milestone 4,000 cases on May 10. The third wave's scale is so far beyond the province's experience, we created this interactive chart from provincial data to help explain it. Click through to the end to find out where government lockdown measures came into effect during the third wave’s climb.

