Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

July 22, 2021 Arts + Music » Music

Burry’s brand of indie pop-rock makes them one of the city’s most exciting new artists.

Burry’s brand of indie pop-rock makes them one of the city’s most exciting new artists.

4 live music shows to see this weekend 

Concerts! Are! Back!

By

Tags: ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

“The race between virus and vaccine is not settled yet”
Jerry Granelli, iconic drummer and teacher, dies in Halifax
NS calls grieving woman “hostile individual” behind her back
5 can’t-miss events happening at 2021 Halifax Jazz Festival
Agricola Street sinkhole caused by human activity
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Music

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Strang says physically distanced dance floors are the new norm   (COVID-19)
  2. Jerry Granelli, iconic drummer and teacher, dies in Halifax   (Music)
  3. 5 can’t-miss events happening at 2021 Halifax Jazz Festival   (Music)
  4. Hey Halifax, you’ve only got a few more days to see this amazing art show   (Arts + Culture)
  5. Nova Scotia gives free admission to all provincial museums this summer   (Arts + Culture)
  6. Cathy Jones is off CBC’s 22 Minutes after 28 years   (Arts + Culture)
  7. Dancing and sweating at Cavendish Beach Music Festival   (Cultural Festivals)
  8. Watch this new video "Wishing Well" from The Everywheres   (Music)
  9. The Rolston String Quartet’s but a dream   (Music)
  10. Halifax Jazz Fest announces first wave of acts   (Music)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.