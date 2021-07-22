4 live music shows to see this weekend 

We’ve waxed poetic about all the things we’ve missed about live music while the pandemic made in-person performances impossible, from grumbling about when the show would start to the rush of giddy embarrassment when you get an artist to autograph your album. Now that Nova Scotia has entered its Phase 4 of reopening, we’ve wasted no time reacquainting ourselves with Halifax’s lush, vibrant and pulsing live music ecosystem—and luckily for us, it was ready for our return, wasting no time with a slate of must-see shows. Here are a handful we’ll be taking in this week (but don’t miss this list of must-see livestreams happening as part of the Halifax Jazz Festival, too).

Thursday, July 22

Braden Lam: Tunes at Noon

The beloved downtown Halifax summer institution Tunes at Noon is back, with free lunch-hour showcases taking place on the waterfront’s Salt Yard Stage on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays until mid-August. One of the first acts up? The SOCAN Award For Young Canadian Songwriters-winning Braden Lam, whose folk-streaked pop has made fans out of Team Coast from the first note.

Thu Jul 22, noon-1pm, Salt Yard Stage, Halifax Waterfront Salter Block, free

Friday, July 23

Keeper E. w/Burry

We knew whenever we returned to Gus’ Pub it’d be as sweet and salty as the Agricola Street spot’s beloved chip bowl used to be—but this double hitter of indie pop awesomeness feels even better than we could’ve hoped. New to the haunting voice and ripened-on-the-vine lyrics of Keeper E.? Peep this must-see video of hers from earlier this year.

Fri Jul 23, 8pm, Gus’ Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10, email adellecelwood@gmail.com or burryofficial@gmail.com for tickets

Sunday, July 25

Matt Steele w/Awolk

We can’t quit listening to the delicious, old-school cowboy rock fun of Matt Steele’s new single, “Falling Asleep at the Metal Show.” This espresso shot of a Sunday show, though, promises to keep you wide awake for hours after.

Sun Jul 25, 7:30pm, Gus’ Pub, 2605 Agricola Street, $10/PWYC, etransfer mattsteele87@gmail.com for tickets

Monday, July 26

Rose Cousins w/Zamani

Fresh off her Juno win for best Contemporary Roots Recording of the Year, Rose Cousins comes to god's country (that'd be the Annapolis Valley) to deliver a dose of her heart-fortifying brand of singer-songwriter tunes. Warming the stage is the certified triple-threat Zamani, whose R&B stylings nabbed her the Artist of the Year award at the African Nova Scotian Music Awards.

Mon Jul 26, 6pm, The Marquee Tent at Lightfoot & Wolfville, 11143 Evangeline Trail, Wolfville, $1,548.85 for table of 10 (includes wine and meal), sonicconcerts.com