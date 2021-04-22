38 new cases leading to 111 active cases April 22 

Nova Scotia is reporting 38 new cases today, as the current viral surge continues to set records for COVID-19 in 2021. Thirty-eight new cases is the highest in one day since the Nova Scotian record of 55 reported a year ago, on Thursday, April 23.

Only six people have recovered since yesterday's report, leading to a jump in the caseload to 111 active cases. Again, the most for this year, and the highest it's been since there were 115 active cases on December 4. However, there are only three people in the hospital, none of them in the ICU.

Here's the breakdown copied straight from the province's daily update:

"Thirty-three cases are in Central Zone. Two are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and two are related to travel outside of Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required. Nineteen are close contacts of previously reported cases. Ten are under investigation, two of which were identified Wednesday, April 21, at Bell Park Academic Centre in Lake Echo and Shannon Park Elementary in Dartmouth.

"Three cases are in Eastern Zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

"One case is in Northern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required.

"One case is in Western Zone and is related to travel outside of Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required."

Note from the report that every health zone in the province has at least one new case today, which doesn't happen often. This is the first time all four zones have had infections this year; the last time before this was December 12, and the latest time before that was back in the first wave on April 20, 2020. (January 17 the province reported cases in all four zones, but the next day corrected that to say only three zones actually had cases.)

The surge in infections has also brought a surge in the number of people getting tested. Yesterday 5,879 local tests were completed, which is almost double the current average of about 3,000 tests per day.

Vaccination clinics across the province also reached a new record high yesterday, injecting 16,511 doses into arms. The recent average has been about 10,000 doses per day.

According to our table that uses provincial data to locate where cases are in the province, the Dartmouth community health network has the most active cases in the province with 34, followed by Halifax with 28 and Sydney at 20. Not all of the 33 new cases in the Central zone can be connected to a health network, but of cases that do have that localizing information, Halifax has the most new cases with 14, followed by Dartmouth at 13. Sydney had three new cases today.

Strankin is having a briefing this afternoon at 3:30pm, a day earlier than usual. We are hearing rumours that premier Rankin and top doc Strang will tighten restrictions on restaurants. After yesterday's cancellation of the Women's World Hockey Championship, we're not going to be surprised if Strankin also stops spectators from going to sports event. And given the number of potential exposure warnings and cases "under investigation" lately, we wonder if Strang will formally announce there is C19 community spread in the province. You can watch the briefing live at novascotia.ca/stayinformed/webcast and/or @nsgov on Facebook, or catch it later at the Nova Scotia government's YouTube page.