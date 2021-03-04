3 new cases plus 1 more person in hospital March 4 

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 4, 2021. Legend here.

The Coast

The same day doctor Strang and premier Rankin end the lockdown early, more Nova Scotians recover from COVID-19 than get infected. It's like the disease is supporting Strankin's decision. Which might be a nice gesture if C19 wasn't otherwise horrible in every possible way.

There are three new cases, all in Central zone, only one of them raising fears of community spread. "Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other case is under investigation," says the province's update to media. Meanwhile four people have recovered since yesterday, making for 29 active cases in Nova Scotia. We've had at least one new infection every day for the last 20 days in a row.

According to today's update, there were 2,299 doses of vaccine put into arms yesterday, which is a single-day vaccination record for Nova Scotia. Now 14,219 people have received the full two doses, and 23,371 have gotten the first dose. In C19 testing, yesterday labs completed 6,551 Nova Scotian tests, which isn't quite the record of 6,875 from the day before, but it's not too shabby.

The only crappy number in the update is hospitalizations. Across the province, five people are sick enough with C19 that they need to be in the hospital. This is an increase from yesterday's four hospitalizations, and is the most in 2021, but at least there remain only two people in the ICU.