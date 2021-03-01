3 new cases March 30 

In its daily COVID-19 update, the province is reporting three new cases. "One case is in Central Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case," the province says. "Another case is in Northern Zone and is currently under investigation. The other case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The person is self-isolating, as required."

The Northern zone case, which our table, below puts in the Truro community health network, is discouraging not just because it's "under investigation" and therefore could be an example of community transmission of the disease, but because the Northern zone had been clear of C19 for the last nine days. Now, however, it is coloured red on our map, above, rather than the reassuring green it turned on Sunday, March 21.

Today's other two cases are in the Halifax and Inverness, Cape Breton community networks. Three patients recovered since yesterday's report, balancing the three new cases, so Nova Scotia remains at 24 active cases of C19 for the second day in a row. One of those active patients is sick enough to be in the hospital.

Local labs dealt with 2,572 Nova Scotian tests yesterday, an increase of more than 500 tests since yesterday, and smack dab on the current daily average. And local clinics put 5,179 doses of vaccine into Nova Scotian arms yesterday, not a record rate but well above the rolling daily average of around 3,300 doses.

Speaking of vaccines, at today's webcast C19 briefing chief medical officer of health Robert Strang addressed the latest concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine. The bottom line is Nova Scotia will follow Health Canada's recommendation that people under age 55 should not get the AZ jab; our full story about the situation is here.