3 new cases and another testing record March 3 🏆 

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 3, 2021. Legend here.

The Coast

The province is reporting three new infections today, one in the Northern health zone and two in Central, all of them people who are closely connected with other COVID-19 patients. Three new cases is higher than the last two days, which each had only one case, but it's still low enough to earn praise from premier Iain Rankin in the provincial C19 update to media: "Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts to keep our case numbers low."

There are now 30 active cases in the province; like yesterday, four of these are serious enough that the infected people are in the hospital—and two of those are in the ICU. The province habitually refuses to say if it's the same people in hospital one day to the next, which is a drag because it would be good to know if the person who went into intensive care on January 30 is still there. If it is the same person, they've been in the ICU for 33 straight days and could use a dose of good vibes from everyone in Nova Scotia, stat. If it's not the same person, and instead several different people have cycled in and out of intensive care over the last month, then the disease may be hitting harder and wider than we've been lead to believe.



Today's case report also announces yet another testing record, the third in the last four days, with 6,875 C19 tests processed yesterday. "Nova Scotia Health Authority's labs set another one-day record, completing over 6,800 tests," says provincial top doc Robert Strang in the update. "This is an indication of the strong uptake in testing among Nova Scotians. Let's continue to make testing a part of our regular COVID-19 prevention measures."

Strang isn't joking. The current approach to testing is simple: If you live in Nova Scotia, you should get tested. You don't need symptoms—you just need an internet connection.

"Nova Scotians are strongly encouraged to seek asymptomatic COVID-19 testing," says the update, "particularly if they have a large number of close contacts due to their work or social activities. Appointments can be booked at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/, by choosing the asymptomatic option. Rapid testing pop-up sites continue to be set up around the province as well. More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting.