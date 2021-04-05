News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

April 05, 2021 News + Opinion » COVID-19

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 5, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 5, 2021. Legend here. THE COAST

3 new cases and a whack of recoveries Mon, April 5 

Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 numbers show the humans rebounding the first time this month.

By

After four days in a row of more coronavirus infections in Nova Scotia than patients recovering, the humans are fighting back. Today's daily COVID-19 update is announcing three new cases, but there are five recoveries. This is the first win for the humans in April, and with any luck it won't be the last. There are now 32 active cases in the province, with one of those patients in the hospital.

Related 4 new cases as the virus pulls further ahead April 3: As of Saturday, April infections outweigh recoveries in Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 numbers.
Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 3, 2021. Legend <a href="https://www.thecoast.ca/COVID19Needtoknow/archives/2020/10/27/legendary" target="_blank">here</a>. THE COAST
4 new cases as the virus pulls further ahead April 3
As of Saturday, April infections outweigh recoveries in Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 numbers.
By Kyle Shaw
COVID-19
The three new cases are in the Central health zone says the province (two in the Halifax community health network, one in Dartmouth says our table below), and they reflect three different disease vectors. "One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada," the update says. "One is a close contact of a previously reported case. One is under investigation."

That "under investigation" terminology never stops sucking. But so far this year, every investigation of curious cases has not discovered uncontrolled community transmission, and that's a streak nobody needs broken.

Speaking of sucking, with the weekend over the latest vaccination numbers are out today. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, clinics around the province delivered just 2,068 doses of vaccine, or about 700 vaccines per day. As a recent comparison, last Tuesday nearly 6,500 people got jabs. That's 700 per day versus 6,500 in a day, different orders of magnitude for Nova Scotia's vaccine rollout.

Vaccinations always slump on Saturdays and Sundays (we're working on a story about why). This Friday added to the slump because it was the Good Friday national holiday, and clearly the province decided it should be one of those "everybody just go relax" kind of holidays, rather than a "people aren't working so this is an ideal time for them to get vaccinated" pandemic-style holiday.

That's one approach, for sure, although it's not our foe's style. The virus's demonstrated contempt for human limitations like schedules and national borders continued unabated over the long weekend, if a BBC headline like "Covid pandemic peaks in Eastern and Central Europe and ruins Easter" is remotely accurate.

Related How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19: An interactive timeline of the country’s pandemic, Jan 2020 to April 2021.
How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19
An interactive timeline of the country’s pandemic, Jan 2020 to April 2021.
By Kyle Shaw
COVID-19

The holiday weekend saw a peak in C19 testing apathy among Nova Scotians, if the latest stats from the province are remotely accurate at reflecting motivation. Sunday's reported number was low, about half the recent daily average rate of C19 tests, but Monday's number is even lower, just 1,212 tests processed by local labs yesterday. (The current average is nearly 2,800 tests per day.)

Related COVID-19 news for the February 15 week: Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of February 21, 2021. Legend <a href="https://www.thecoast.ca/COVID19Needtoknow/archives/2020/10/27/legendary" target="_blank">here</a>.
COVID-19 news for the February 15 week
Quick looks at cases and more, in Halifax and Nova Scotia.
Updates by Team Coast
City
Related 7 new cases April 4 to make the long weekend longer: Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 infection numbers don't relax on Sunday.
Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 4, 2021. Legend <a href="https://www.thecoast.ca/COVID19Needtoknow/archives/2020/10/27/legendary" target="_blank">here</a>. THE COAST
7 new cases April 4 to make the long weekend longer
Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 infection numbers don't relax on Sunday.
By Kyle Shaw
COVID-19
The last time fewer people in the province went for testing was on February 16, the day after the provincial Heritage Day holiday when there were just 12 active C19 cases plus a forecast freezing rain event encouraging people to stay hunkered down. Clearly the Easter holiday and its cruddy forecasts had people hunkered down, too. Those testing numbers may well rise again tomorrow.

Where Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 cases are on Monday, April 5

HEALTH ZONE & NETWORK NEW CASES CLOSED CASES ACTIVE CASES
Western zone totals 0 new 0 closed 12 active
Yarmouth - - 1
Lunenburg - - 6
Wolfville - - 5
Central zone totals 3 new 5 closed 16 active
West Hants - - -
Halifax 2 2 10
Dartmouth 1 1 2
Bedford - 1 -
Eastern Shore - - 2
Northern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 1 active
Truro - - 1
Amherst - - -
Pictou - - -
Eastern zone totals 0 new 0 closed 3 active
Antigonish - - -
Inverness - - 2
Sydney - - 1

TABLE NOTES The totals for the health zones (Northern, Eastern, Western, Central) may be different than the totals you'd get by adding up the numbers in the Community Health Networks that make up each zone, because the province doesn't track all cases at the community network level. The zone totals reflect every case in the area; the community network numbers only show cases that can be localized to a region inside the bigger area. The names of the community networks here have been adapted/shortened for simplicity (click to download the province's PDF map with the exhaustively complete network names). All data comes from the Nova Scotia COVID-19 data page. We use a dash (-) instead of a zero (0) where applicable in the health network numbers to make the table easier to read.

Tags: , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What’s coming to regional council this Tuesday, April 5
Halifax hosted slavers’ ships. Now it is home to Canada’s first institute of slavery studies.
How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19
The Saint Mary’s University Art Gallery is not closing
Recreating Halifax scenes with “little pieces of Halifax”
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in COVID-19

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Survey Asks

What are we getting tattooed on our knuckles?

  • “Moon” “Mist”
  • “Feck” “arse”
  • “Go” “mꚘse” “go”
  • “Love” “Hate”
  • “The C” “oast”

View Results

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. 7 new cases April 4 to make the long weekend longer   (COVID-19)
  2. How Canada got to 1,000,000 cases of COVID-19   (COVID-19)
  3. Recreating Halifax scenes with “little pieces of Halifax”   (City)
  4. Rat city   (Environment)
  5. Anyone over 70 can now register for a vaccine   (COVID-19)
  6. The best self-defence isn’t always a good offence   (City)
  7. What’s coming to regional council this Tuesday, April 5   (City)
  8. Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people   (City)
  9. Turmoil at the Nova Scotia Human Rights Commission   (City)
  10. Nova Scotia’s Affordable Housing Commission is hosting online workshop to talk about the housing crisis   (City)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.