Dahlia Katz
UnCovered: The Music of Dolly Parton lets you celebrate the country music GOAT while you shelter in place.

3 event ideas to make Valentine's Day 2022 special

Not just another night on the couch, Halifax!

By

As a meteorologist whose weather clip went viral this week puts it, February is "an honest month: a month that doesn't hold up life as any better than it is...something great happened here but it's over with, and that's the way February is." So, no, you're not the only one in a rut.
And while it was announced today that provincial COVID restrictions are easing come February 14, the world of events is still in a weird limbo-land between in-person programming and online offerings.

The good news, though, is that you and your valentine/galentine/roommate that you've hyper-bonded with don't need to spend love day watching Seinfeld on Netflix *again*. Instead, here are three local options for a special night with your special someone:

Yuk Yuk's Stand Up Comedy Show: Adam Delorey w/Brittany Campbell, Prajina Maskey
Back in November, when a pal and I went to an indie comedy night in Dartmouth, we laughed our asses off to Brittany Campbell's confessional, relatable stand-up style. In a slate of several comedians, she was far and away the funniest—and now, you can get in on the comedy scene's best-kept secret by seeing her heat up the stage at this Parkside Pub show.
Feb 12, 8pm, Parkside Pub & Smokehouse, 14 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth, $15 via eventbrite

Cupid
Remember dancing? Me either. But Hide + Seek is ready to remind us all with this vaguely thematic night at the club aimed at couples, thruples and platonic pals alike. Book a table ahead so you and your bubble of 10 have a guaranteed spot to groove while the night heats up.
Feb 12, 8pm doors, Hide + Seek, 1737 Grafton Street, reservations recommended

UnCovered: The Music of Dolly Parton
Neptune Theatre presents the Musical Theatre Company's hat-tip to the queen of country, a revue of Parton's work featuring inventive arrangements and some of the top musical theatre talent in the country. The filmed performance is available to stream through Neptune's own streaming app—and is perfect for the Dolly obsessive in your life (trust that there are more than you might think).
Feb 11-19, neptuneathome.com, $20

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Council rejects staff advice in vote to give the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia $7 million

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett shared the vision he co-created for the new AGNS on his Instagram profile, saying the entrance is "based on the Mi’kmaq peaked hat worn by the matriarchs of our community."

Ashley McKenzie's Queens of the Qing Dynasty premieres at the Berlin Film Festival

By Morgan Mullin

Ziyin Zheung, left, and Sarah Walker in Queens of the Qing Dynasty, Ashley McKenzie's follow-up to 2016's Werewolf.

7 TV series and movies to stream this African Heritage Month

By Morgan Mullin

CBC's The Porter launches February 21.

Soprano Measha Brueggergosman-Lee’s concerts will make you feel alive again

By Morgan Mullin

The internationally acclaimed, Nova Scotia-based Measha Brueggergosman-Lee pivots between genres and mediums in The Measha Series.
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Council rejects staff advice in vote to give the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia $7 million

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett shared the vision he co-created for the new AGNS on his Instagram profile, saying the entrance is "based on the Mi’kmaq peaked hat worn by the matriarchs of our community."

7 TV series and movies to stream this African Heritage Month

By Morgan Mullin

CBC's The Porter launches February 21.

Three artists shortlisted for Viola Desmond monument that’s coming to Gottingen Street

By Morgan Mullin

The three artists shortlisted for the Viola Desmond memorial are, clockwise from right, Tonya “Sam’Gwan” Paris, Chippie Kennedy and Marven Nelligan.

Will Halifax give the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia $3 million?

By Morgan Mullin

An architectural drawing of what the new AGNS will look like from the boardwalk.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.