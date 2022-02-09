3 event ideas to make Valentine's Day 2022 special

And while it was announced today that provincial COVID restrictions are easing come February 14, the world of events is still in a weird limbo-land between in-person programming and online offerings.
The good news, though, is that you and your valentine/galentine/roommate that you've hyper-bonded with don't need to spend love day watching Seinfeld on Netflix *again*. Instead, here are three local options for a special night with your special someone:
Yuk Yuk's Stand Up Comedy Show: Adam Delorey w/Brittany Campbell, Prajina Maskey
Back in November, when a pal and I went to an indie comedy night in Dartmouth, we laughed our asses off to Brittany Campbell's confessional, relatable stand-up style. In a slate of several comedians, she was far and away the funniest—and now, you can get in on the comedy scene's best-kept secret by seeing her heat up the stage at this Parkside Pub show.
Feb 12, 8pm, Parkside Pub & Smokehouse, 14 Highfield Park Drive, Dartmouth, $15 via eventbrite
Cupid
Remember dancing? Me either. But Hide + Seek is ready to remind us all with this vaguely thematic night at the club aimed at couples, thruples and platonic pals alike. Book a table ahead so you and your bubble of 10 have a guaranteed spot to groove while the night heats up.
Feb 12, 8pm doors, Hide + Seek, 1737 Grafton Street, reservations recommended
UnCovered: The Music of Dolly Parton
Neptune Theatre presents the Musical Theatre Company's hat-tip to the queen of country, a revue of Parton's work featuring inventive arrangements and some of the top musical theatre talent in the country. The filmed performance is available to stream through Neptune's own streaming app—and is perfect for the Dolly obsessive in your life (trust that there are more than you might think).
Feb 11-19, neptuneathome.com, $20