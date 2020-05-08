News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

May 08, 2020 News + Opinion » City

3 Coast stories win journalism awards 

Congratulations to Caora McKenna, Andrew Bethune and a King’s collab.

By

Normally this happens Saturday night in a hotel ballroom with plenty of wine, but that was a habit from the old normal. In the current normal, the winners of the 2019 Atlantic Journalism Awards were announced this morning by email, prompting lots of heartfelt texting and Tweeting, and very few drunk tears. Hmmm.

Journalism awards are a reflection on the work one media organization produces, compared to what other media orgs are doing, mixed with the endless variety of human factors among the people choosing the nominees and giving out the prizes. Some years The Coast doesn’t get any love from the AJAs. This, however, is not one of those years. We are walking away from our email inbox with three awards, a little less groomed than at a standard award ceremony, but just as thankful and thrilled.

click image exhaused_pain_reliever_the_coast_aja.jpg
In the category of Feature: Newspaper, honouring the best feature story to appear in a newspaper in 2019, freelance journalist Andrew Bethune received the gold prize for his Coast cover story “Health care’s exhausted pain reliever.” A memoir from Andrew’s pre-journalism career as a paramedic, the article is emotional and informative, inspiring and enraging. It was an important story when it came out last December, but right now, with so much weight on front-line health care workers (because of COVID-19) and first responders (from the mass shootings), it is required reading.

click image methadone_method_the_coast_aja.jpg
The Coast’s city editor Caora McKenna won silver in the Enterprise Reporting: Newspaper category for “The methadone method,” her November cover story about opioid use. Caora spoke to several people who suffer from addiction, as well as medical professionals, to get a full picture of how treatments like methadone improve lives, and how small government policy changing “are making things easier for people in recovery.” Note that Caora is a full-time editor at The Coast, so was juggling regular weekly newspaper writing and editing duties while she worked on this story, making her award win that much more impressive.

click image foreclosed_the_coast_aja.jpg
Finally, The Coast got to play a part in “Foreclosed,” the project that won gold for Best Student Journalism. The j-school at King’s College has a workshop in investigative reporting, run by veteran reporter-turned-professor Fred Vallance-Jones, and in 2019 Vallance-Jones and his students focused on the way property foreclosures work in Nova Scotia. They discovered the province’s outdated system favours lawyers and banks over regular house buyers, and The Coast joined The Port Hawkesbury Reporter, Pictou’s The Advocate and King’s own The Signal in publishing it. Our version was called “Inside Canada’s foreclosure playground,” running as the cover story for the July 4 issue.

To the King’s Investigative Workshop, Caora McKenna and Andrew Bethune, I offer congratulations and sincere thanks on behalf of The Coast and other fans of great journalism. Congratulations also to all the other AJA winners, so many of whom have Coast connections (full list below). And to COVID-19, you may be able to crash a party, but you can’t stop a celebration.

PDF Atlantic_Journalism_Awards_2019_winners.pdf

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Dartmouth High School student scores big scholarship money to study at Dal   (City)
  2. Locked down: Halifax’s police state of emergency   (COVID-19)
  3. 1,000 cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  4. From day one, advocates knew shooting was linked to domestic violence   (City)
  5. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  6. Bring Halifax culture home with The Coast's arts streaming guide May 4-10   (The Scene)
  7. You can go outside, but don’t fuck it up   (COVID-19)
  8. Frances Dadin-Alli is cooking up Nigerian delicacies for international students stuck in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  9. There are still lots of ways to support small business in Halifax right now   (COVID-19)
  10. Canada bans military-style assault rifles 12 days after mass shooting   (City)

COVID-19

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.