2b theatre announces LaMeia Reddick as new executive director 

It’s showtime for a new era at 2b theatre. Yesterday, the company—known for its Nova Scotia Masterworks Award-winning play Old Stock and for being a home base for one of the country’s best playwrights, Hannah Moscovitch—announced a new co-leader, LaMeia Reddick. Taking the title of executive director, Reddick will work alongside 2b’s founding artistic director, Christian Barry.

A community activist and artist, Reddick is also president of the board of directors at Wonder’neath Art Society, an accessible, artist-run charitable society that’s the anchor tenant of the 2482 Maynard project (a new visual arts hub in the city’s north end). “She embodies everything I hope to be as a leader,” Barry says in a press release from 2b. ”I eagerly look forward to writing the next chapter at 2b with LaMeia.”