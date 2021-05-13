Arts + Music
Arts + Music » Arts + Culture

2b's new executive director, LaMeia Reddick. RYAN WILLIAMS

2b's new executive director, LaMeia Reddick. RYAN WILLIAMS

2b theatre announces LaMeia Reddick as new executive director 

The community activist and artist will lead the theatre company alongside founding artistic director Christian Barry.

By

It’s showtime for a new era at 2b theatre. Yesterday, the company—known for its Nova Scotia Masterworks Award-winning play Old Stock and for being a home base for one of the country’s best playwrights, Hannah Moscovitch—announced a new co-leader, LaMeia Reddick. Taking the title of executive director, Reddick will work alongside 2b’s founding artistic director, Christian Barry.

A community activist and artist, Reddick is also president of the board of directors at Wonder’neath Art Society, an accessible, artist-run charitable society that’s the anchor tenant of the 2482 Maynard project (a new visual arts hub in the city’s north end). “She embodies everything I hope to be as a leader,” Barry says in a press release from 2b. ”I eagerly look forward to writing the next chapter at 2b with LaMeia.”

Wonder’neath it all
The collaboration 2482 Maynard provides a new path forward for the Wonder’neath Art Society—and for Halifax’s visual art community at large.
By Morgan Mullin
Related Old Stock’s dark relevance: Theatre’s dark and humourous folktale about xenophobia has a striking relevance to today’s headlines.
Expect the exuberance of a Ben Caplan show.
Old Stock’s dark relevance
Theatre’s dark and humourous folktale about xenophobia has a striking relevance to today’s headlines.
By Michael Lake
