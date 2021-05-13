2b theatre announces LaMeia Reddick as new executive director 

It’s showtime for a new era at 2b theatre. Yesterday, the company—known for its Nova Scotia Masterworks Award-winning play Old Stock and for being a home base for one of the country’s best playwrights, Hannah Moscovitch—announced a new co-leader, LaMeia Reddick. Taking the title of executive director, Reddick will work alongside 2b’s founding artistic director, Christian Barry.
A community activist and artist, Reddick is also president of the board of directors at Wonder’neath Art Society, an accessible, artist-run charitable society that’s the anchor tenant of the 2482 Maynard project (a new visual arts hub in the city’s north end). “She embodies everything I hope to be as a leader,” Barry says in a press release from 2b. ”I eagerly look forward to writing the next chapter at 2b with LaMeia.”
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!
Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.