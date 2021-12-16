NS Communications
Chief medical officer of health Robert Strang and premier Tim Houston will hold a COVID briefing Friday at 2pm.

287 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

By

Nova Scotia is reporting 287 new cases of COVID-19 today, the highest number of cases reported in one day. This follows six back-to-back days of more than 100 newly identified cases.


It's not, however, the most cases identified in one day. That was May 7, 2021, in the thick of the third wave, when there were more than 400 cases identified in one day. But the province reported just 227 cases with "200 more" to be entered. The province is now reportng straight from the lab, offering a clearer picture of the caseload.


Of the nearly 300 new cases, 191 are in the central zone, which covers Halifax and the surrounding area. There are 57 new cases in the eastern zone, 24 in the northern zone and 15 in the western zone.


On Tuesday, the province confirmed that 344 cases were directly tied to St. Francis Xavier University, where an outbreak began at the X-ring ceremony in early December. This number has not been updated since.


Province-wide there are six people in hospital, two of whom are in ICU. There are no hospitalizations in the eastern region, which covers Antigonish.


Chief medical officer of health Robert Strang and premier Tim Houston will hold a COVID briefing Friday, December 17 at 2pm.


As of December 15, 1,708,855 doses of COVID vaccine have hit arms, with 791,766 Nova Scotians double dosed. There have been 66,461 eligible Nova Scotians who've received a third dose.


Lyndsay Armstrong

Lyndsay is a city reporter covering all things Halifax, health and COVID-19.
