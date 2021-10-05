The Coast
“A lot of elders tell me that this is a long game,” says Kate MacDonald at the shelter siege protesters’ first court date; the next happens November 4.

24 protesters arrested at the shelter siege have their first day in court

With so many photos and videos from the August 18 protest shared in public, the prosecution asks for more time to gather evidence against the accused.

By

“I’m not a hero,” says Kate MacDonald into a microphone, standing at the centre of a group gathered this morning outside the courthouse on Spring Garden Road. “Nobody here is.” But the crowd of about 50 may disagree. MacDonald and 23 others were arrested by Halifax Regional Police on August 18 for defending their unhoused neighbours during the shelter siege.

“It’s not revolutionary to be arrested, it’s exactly what’s supposed to happen,” MacDonald says, and several people cheer and clap. She’s standing just across the street from where the violent police interaction took place nearly seven weeks ago.

Related
The petition lists several concerns, including reports of “some police officers removing name tags” during the shelter siege at the old Halifax Memorial Library on August 18.

Petition calls for a full investigation of police actions during the shelter siege: East Coast Prison Justice Society wants your help asking for “an independent, civilian review of the Halifax Regional Police's actions on August 18.”

Related
Things intensified when peaceful protesters were pushed by cops with visible batons, guns and bunches of zip ties.

Dear mayor and council, you can’t blame the protesters because none of you were there: An open letter to Halifax Regional Council about the police violence last week.

“Everyone was like ‘woah y’all are so brave that you were arrested, revolutionary’,” MacDonald tells the crowd. “It’s not, for marginalized people to be arrested at an action. It’s historical, it’s systemic as well. We’ve seen this happen before.”

It’s the date of the first court appearance for those protesters, many of them BIPOC or queer, and 17 of whom are being represented by Halifax criminal defense lawyer Asaf Rashid. The charges are mainly for resisting or obstructing justice, a few are assault of a police officer and one protester is charged with general mischief.

“All these kinds of charges are quite typical in protest situations,” Rashid tells The Coast in a phone call the evening before the court appearance. “When police just wish to clear the crowd.”

Tuesday’s first court date is where the Crown is supposed to provide the disclosure—that is, to provide the accused all the documents that are relevant in the case, so the accused know the evidence and can mount a strong defence. But the Crown can also ask for more time to compile evidence.

“It all depends on how quick the police are in putting it together, and if the disclosure is bigger, involving photo and videos and all that,” says Rashid, it might take more time. “It’s [already been] over six weeks, so that’s a little long, but it just probably means that there’s more volume to it, that’s all.”

In this case, because the events of August 18 happened in front of hundreds of people with cameras, a lot of potential evidence has been shared publicly by media and on social media, so the Crown has asked for more time to complete the disclosure. The next court date is set for November 4, when disclosure should happen for real.

click to enlarge The Spring Garden Road courthouse Tuesday morning, as seen from the old Memorial Library, where the police used pepper spray against protesters at the August 18 shelter siege. - THE COAST
The Coast
The Spring Garden Road courthouse Tuesday morning, as seen from the old Memorial Library, where the police used pepper spray against protesters at the August 18 shelter siege.

“Basically we’re in the mechanics of the court now,” Rashid explains, standing at the bottom of the steps of the courthouse after his appearance on behalf of the clients. “We’ve just got to wait for that disclosure from the Crown in order to have the opportunity then to further the conversation on withdrawing charges or any other possibilities.”

The lawyer hopes that some of the charges could be dropped based on either police misconduct, technicalities, a lack of evidence or certain defences.

“With any criminal matter, it's possible that six months later, the charges will be withdrawn,” Rashid says. “But it doesn't mean that that person doesn't still have to deal with the slowness of the court process. There’s a whole process of waiting for that package so that any accused person can know what they're up against.”

In a statement from the arrestees read aloud on Tuesday morning, Rashid says the police were unlawful that day because they violated the protesters’ Charter rights to assemble peacefully and to freedom of expression, and therefore none of the charges should be able to stand. “The public needs to have confidence that the justice system actually works, that’s really important here,” Rashid said to those gathered.

“With the conduct of police on August 18 and in light of the violations of the right to housing, and the question of the lawfulness of police actions on that day, is it truly in the public interest for these prosecutions to proceed?”

A voice in the crowd answered, “Absolutely not, drop the charges!”

A petition with over 3,000 signatures calls for an investigation into police behaviour that day. Many signs at the courthouse also called for the protesters’ charges to be dropped, but Rashid says the letter of the law must be upheld now that cases are in front of the court system.

“I am a lawyer, and I have to realize there’s a process to this all,” he said to the crowd after emerging from the court. “So the prosecutor will need to review these issues, they’ll need to review whether there’s a real, reasonable prospect of conviction and whether there are significant public interest issues, to make a decision whether or not to proceed on the matter.”

That last point is why “it’s so important that people are here today.”

Related
A city contractor takes a chainsaw to the crisis shelter at the old Halifax library, as protesters look on.

How the city created a crisis Wednesday with a shelter siege: An in-depth look at what happened yesterday as police forcibly removed shelters and residents from Halifax parks.

Related
“Everybody’s heart was in the right place here,” said Halifax CAO Jacques Dube of the August 18 evictions.

Housing and remorse dominate council’s first meeting since the shelter siege: “I want to say how sorry I am that those unintended consequences, of what we thought was a good plan, unfolded.”

Except for Kate MacDonald, the arrestees themselves aren’t willing to go public with their names. This morning they stood silently in a line at the front of the crowd while Rashid, and others like community organizer Aaliyah Paris and NDP MLA Gary Burril, did the speaking.

After everyone had a chance to say their piece, MacDonald took the mic back. She thanked everyone for their support from August until today, but says this is likely only the beginning of a long, uphill battle.

“Your continued support is imperative, this is far from over,” she says. “A lot of elders tell me that this is a long game. So, nice to see a lot of you here for the long game.”

Tags

About The Author

Victoria Walton

Victoria Walton

Victoria has been a full-time reporter with The Coast since April 2020, covering such topics as COVID-19, small business and politics. Originally from the Annapolis Valley, she graduated from the University of King’s College School of Journalism in 2017.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Speaking of...

City council report: Housing is never far from council’s thoughts

By Lyndsay Armstrong

City Hall announced plans for 24 modular housing units which can house 73 people.

City responds to housing crisis with modular units and staffer used to emergencies

By Victoria Walton

Councillor Mason tweeted this floorplan of “the modular units HRM is purchasing to create safe and appropriate spaces for the houseless.”

Housing rally happening at City Hall on Saturday morning

By Victoria Walton

Police ended up using pepper spray at the shelter siege evictions on August 18.

Surprise second eviction looming for some crisis shelter residents who took city help

By Victoria Walton

Rachelle Sauvé writes a letter to the city on behalf of people with no safe place to sleep Wednesday night.
More »

Latest in City

Help rename Cornwallis Street

By Caora McKenna

Help rename Cornwallis Street

City council report: Housing is never far from council’s thoughts

By Lyndsay Armstrong

City Hall announced plans for 24 modular housing units which can house 73 people.

What is Truth and Reconciliation Day and why is it important?

By Victoria Walton

What is Truth and Reconciliation Day and why is it important?

Over 100 young protesters demand climate action marching in downtown Halifax

By Oriol Salvador

Signs had a wide variety of messages, from desperate calls for climate action to love letters to the planet, messages on specific issues like the sale of Owls Provincial Park or attention-graving pop culture references.
More »
More City »
All News + Opinion »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

What type of proof of vaccination do you need in Nova Scotia?

By Victoria Walton

Any of the above will work as proof, whether on your mobile device or printed on paper.

“Take your political issues up with the people that make those rules, leave our staff and restaurants alone”

By Lyndsay Armstrong

Under the provincial POV policy, which lifts gathering limits but demands that customers be vaccinated, today’s Wooden Monkey could look just like this pre-pandemic Wooden Monkey.

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Oct 5

By Team Coast

COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Oct&nbsp;5

75% vaccinated

By Team Coast

75% vaccinated

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.