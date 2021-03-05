News + Opinion
News + Opinion » COVID-19

2 new cases March 5 in Nova Scotia’s emergency year 

The province’s latest official COVID-19 numbers as of Friday.

By
click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 5, 2021. Legend here. - THE COAST
  • Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of March 5, 2021. Legend here.
  • The Coast

Nova Scotia's first-ever COVID-19 cases were announced March 15, 2020. One week later, then-premier Stephen McNeil declared an official state of emergency. An SOE stays in effect for two weeks, unless cancelled early or extended longer. McNeil extended it every chance he got, including the just-passed February 21, days before he left office.

With the current SOE due to end this Sunday, new premier Iain Rankin faced his first opportunity to either let it expire or go for an extension. Today, the province is announcing the extension, from March 7 to 21. That means one full year under the SOE, a very long emergency.

There are two new cases of C19 in the province today. "The cases are in Central Zone," says the provincial update. "One is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other case is under investigation."

Nobody with the disease recovered since yesterday—Nova Scotia currently has 31 active cases, up from 29 on Thursday. But in a bit of great news, two patients who were in the hospital got out, while the number of people in the ICU dropped from two to one. Congratulations to them!

Last and least, today's update shows that just 1,086 doses of C19 vaccine were administered Thursday. That's after a pandemic daily high of 2,299 on Wednesday.

