2 new cases and a vax record Wednesday April 7 

Two measly cases. That's all Nova Scotia is reporting today, the same day loosenings on travel and gathering restrictions came into effect at 8am. And yet, small though that number is, the recovery tally is smaller. Only one person with COVID-19, a patient in the Western health zone, has recovered since yesterday's report. Thus the number of active cases in the province rises by a single case to 37, the most in over a month. (February 28 had 38 cases.)

click to enlarge Map of COVID-19 cases reported in Nova Scotia as of April 8, 2021. Legend here, story striaght to court. THE COAST

One of those 37 cases is a patient sick enough with C19 to be in the hospital. No patients are in intensive care because of the coronavirus.

Nova Scotia's labs processed 1,989 tests of Nova Scotian samples yesterday. That's well up from the day before (975 tests), and approaching the recent average of 2,200 daily tests.



Vaccinations are on a similar trajectory. After dispensing way-below-average numbers of doses over the last few days—an Easter holiday weekend slowdown—the most-ever jabs were delivered Tuesday, April 6, when 6,730 people were vaccinated across the province. If only we could inject anything like 6,000 people per day on weekends.

“Overall, our numbers are low because Nova Scotians are doing their part to follow public health measures,” premier Iain Rankin says in the daily update. “Continuing the core measures of physical distancing, masking, getting together in small and consistent groups, and getting tested is how we will keep our case numbers low, especially as we open up more and welcome Atlantic Canadian visitors to Nova Scotia.”