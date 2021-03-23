2 new cases and 20 active patients Monday, March 22 

The official case report today from the province is short and, for a pandemic, sweet. There are two new COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia. "The cases are in Central Zone and are all close contacts of previously reported cases," says the report.

Our table locates both of the new patients in the Dartmouth community health network. Dartmouth now has nine of the province's 20 active cases, the most of any network, followed by Halifax's four cases and Bedford's three. That gives the Central zone 16 out of 20, or 80 percent of the active cases. Rounding out the list, the Wolfville network in the Western zone and Inverness in Eastern each have two active cases.

The three patients who recovered since yesterday were in Wolfville (two cases closed) and Halifax. Nobody is currently in the hospital because of C19.

According to the report, provincial labs completed just 1,315 tests yesterday. That's the lowest daily testing total in over a month—February 17 there were only 922 tests. Over the last week, the average has been almost 2,000 tests per day.

Usually the Monday C19 update has the vaccine numbers from Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Not this Monday, however. "Immunization data as of March 21 was not available at the time of today’s reporting," the provincial report says. "It will be updated on the COVID-19 dashboard once available."

We delayed publishing our report to give the province's C19 data page time to get its vax act together. But it didn't happen. Tuesday we'll take another stab at the jab tab.