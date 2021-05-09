165 new cases and 77 people recovered May 9 

Nova Scotia's COVID-19 caseload increases for the 23rd straight day today, as the province reports 165 new infections and only 77 resolved cases. "There are 138 cases in Central Zone, 16 in Eastern Zone, six in Western Zone and five in Northern Zone," says the daily disease update. Currently the province has 1,627 active cases.
Sunday, May 9, 2021
New cases
165
New recoveries
77
Active cases
1,627
Days in a row with cases
41
Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic
3,919
Halifax’s lockdown
17 days
Nova Scotia’s lockdown
12 days
Provincial labs processed 7,511 tests yesterday, well below the recent average of more that 11,000 tests per day, but then again the recent 45,000-test backlog has been cleared, leaving behind a pile of case data to be dealt with. Positive cases are the priority: "Nova Scotia Health has created a team that is immediately calling all positive cases to advise they are positive and determine whether they need supports," says the province. "Public health will continue to do detailed follow up on cases and contacts as soon as they are able."
The data-entry backlog is likely responsible for the large number of cases that aren't yet connected to a community health network in our case-location table (below). For a positive case in, say, the Central zone to be localized to one of the five community networks inside the zone—Halifax, Dartmouth, Bedford/Sackville, West Hants or Eastern Shore—the patient's postal code has to be in the Panorama public health system. Today, 26 of the new cases and 184 of the active cases in Central zone are missing postal codes; in the other zone there are no cases unassigned to community networks.
