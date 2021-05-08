163 new cases and 1 death Saturday, May 8 

For the second day in a row, a Nova Scotian has died from COVID-19. The province reported the death—a man in his 70s in the Central health zone—in Saturday's COVID update. This is Nova Scotia's 71st death from the disease.
Saturday, May 8, 2021
New cases
163
New deaths
1
New recoveries
88
Active cases
1,539
Days in a row with cases
40
Total cases in Nova Scotia during pandemic
3,754
Halifax’s lockdown
16 days
Nova Scotia’s lockdown
11 days
In hopes of establishing that control, the province brought new measures into effect this morning at 8am, tightening the province-wide lockdown that was already pretty strict. These are the shopping restrictions that public health head Robert Strang announced yesterday with the line that launched a thousand memes, "Now is not the time to go to Costco for sandals." Nova Scotia's border locks down tighter starting Monday at 8am.
Today's count of 163 new cases is down from the 227 cases reported yesterday; before this drop, for five days in a row the number of new cases just kept climbing. The number of people in hospital also fell, from 50 hospitalizations yesterday to 49 today, as did the number of those in intensive care, from nine ICU patients to seven. And 88 infected people recovered since yesterday, Nova Scotia's second-best day for recoveries of the pandemic (there were 97 recoveries May 12, 2020). But the active caseload still went up today—as it has for the last 22 days in a row—to 1,539 active cases.
Vaccination numbers aren't reported on the weekend, which is in keeping with the slowdown in vaccinations that happens every weekend. Testing numbers are reported, however: Nova Scotia labs dealt with 6,911 tests yesterday, down from recent days that approached 20,000 tests completed daily as the province got through a large backlog. Now there's a data-entry backlog, as the province reported early this week, but today's C19 update describes a new provincial plan to get around the backlog when it comes to alerting people who test positive.
"Public health continues to work through the backlog of positive cases that need to be contacted and entered into Panorma, the data system," the province says. "To allow for timely notification, public health is contacting confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts by text message when possible. Nova Scotia Health has created a team that is immediately calling all positive cases to advise they are positive and determine whether they need supports. Public health will continue to do detailed follow up on cases and contacts as soon as they are able."
Here's hoping the new contact team is speedy, and that people who are awaiting test results are self-isolating. Otherwise this backlog could lead to another infection boom.
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!
