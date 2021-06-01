16 rules for Phase 3 of Nova Scotia’s reopening plan 

We’ve made it to the third phase of Nova Scotia’s reopening, with over 72 percent of people having at least their first dose, and a rapidly climbing number (currently sitting at about 20 percent) of people with second doses.



Compare Phase 3 below with Phase 2, listed here.



Here’s what’s allowed—from social gathering to shopping, eating out to travel—in Nova Scotia as of 8am on Wednesday, June 30.

1Restaurants, bars and Casino NS

Can offer food and drink until 12am, and must close by 1am. Bar service is allowed but you must wear a mask when you leave your table. Social distance and masking rules must still be followed, with group maximums still at 10.



2Salons, spas and body art

Walk-in appointments can now be offered, so long as the location follows the industry guidelines for mask-wearing.



3Live music

There can be up to 15 performers indoors, and up to 25 outdoors, who must wear masks unless singing or playing a wind instrument.

4Retail

All retail stores can operate at 75 percent capacity, following physical distance and mask requirements.

5 Long-term care

Indoor visits can resume in designated areas for fully vaccinated residents. Outdoor visits no longer require physical distancing.

6 Festivals and events

Can have up to 50 percent of a venue’s capacity up to 100 people maximum, and 150 people maximum outdoors. Must follow physical distancing and mask requirements.

7 Informal gatherings

You can now have your household *plus* 10 additional people indoors without physical distancing. The outdoor gathering limit remains the same as Phase 2 at 25 people.

8 Offices, meetings and training

Organized meetings held by clubs, support groups, government and private businesses can have up to 50 percent of the venue’s capacity with a max of 100 people indoors and 150 outdoors, following physical distancing and masking requirements. Offices and workplaces can also begin a phased return to work, but masks are required in all common areas, places where there’s interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation and areas where people can’t maintain physical distancing.

9 Performing arts

Can gather up to 15 people indoors and 25 people outdoors without physical distancing for performances. Masks are still recommended when physical distancing can’t be achieved. Spectators are permitted based on event capacity limits (see 6).

10 Sports

Can gather up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors for practices and games. Masks are still recommended when physical distancing can’t be achieved, and tournaments are not permitted. Spectators are permitted based on event capacity limits (see 6).

11 Faith gatherings, weddings & funerals

If run by a business or organization, they can have 50 percent of the venue's capacity up to 100 people indoors and up to 150 people outdoors with physical distancing. Informal events must follow the rules of informal gatherings, currently your household plus 10 people indoors or 25 outdoors—plus the officiant (see 7).

12 Indoor recreation

Dance classes, play spaces, escape rooms, climbing gyms, music lessons and arcades can operate at 50 percent capacity with physical distancing. Masking is required “except during an activity that makes it difficult to wear a mask.”

13 Day camps

Can operate in cohorts of 20 people each without physical distancing. Overnight summer camps can operate with 15 people (excluding staff and volunteers) in each group. Must follow COVID-19 Return to Day Camp Guidelines (PDF).

14 Gyms, pools and sports facilities

Including yoga studios, tennis groups and arenas, this sector can operate at 75 percent capacity following their COVID plans. Golf courses can operate at maximum capacity with physical distancing between separate groups.

15Museums, libraries and galleries

Can operate at 50 percent capacity and must follow physical distancing and mask rules.

16 Travel

For people visiting Nova Scotia, it’s a bit of a clusterfuck depending on where they’re coming from and how much vaccination they’ve had. But Nova Scotians who are fully vaxxed can travel outside the Atlantic provinces and come back without isolating if they’re fully vaxxed. See the government site for full info.